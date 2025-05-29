Junior Orange 'hitting the crest of a wave' as they celebrate 100th anniversary - with membership almost doubling

By Iain Gray
Published 29th May 2025, 17:19 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 17:51 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Excitement’s mounting for the centenary of the Junior Orange Association this weekend – and they’ve a lot to celebrate, with membership having almost doubled in recent years.

Saturday (31st) sees Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland salute the remarkable milestone with a special parade in Lisburn, bringing together junior lodges and guests from across the United Kingdom and Ireland in a vibrant tribute to a century of faith, tradition, and fellowship.

And the 100th anniversary couldn’t come at a more auspicious time for the organisation, as they’ve seen a huge influx in members over the past 10 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As grand master Joseph Magill revealed, the body has seen around 20 new junior lodges open up since the end of Covid, bringing in hundreds of eager boys hungry to experience the tradition and brotherhood seen throughout Orange life.

The Junior Orange Association marks its centenary this weekend. Photo: Graham Baalham-CurryThe Junior Orange Association marks its centenary this weekend. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry
The Junior Orange Association marks its centenary this weekend. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

He told the News Letter that a change in leadership around a decade ago really kickstarted the expansion of the Junior Orange Association, which went into overdrive in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

"My predecessor in this role, he was great one for getting out and meeting people, talking to them about the organisation and what we’re about,” he said. “That was the beginning of it.

“When Covid hit, of course, there were no meetings, no parades. At that time we concentrated on bettering our online presence, and people took the time to sit down and find out what we’re all about.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There’s been a real boost in interest from young people wanting to join up, hundreds of new members since Covid. We’re hitting the crest of a wave for our 100th anniversary.

A church service kicked off celebrations of the Junior Orange Association's centenary year.A church service kicked off celebrations of the Junior Orange Association's centenary year.
A church service kicked off celebrations of the Junior Orange Association's centenary year.

“The adults are delighted to see it – the young people are our future, they’re the next generation to take up the tradition.”

And it isn’t just the boys, Joseph revealed; the equivalent body for girls, the Junior Orange Women's Association of Ireland, has also seen a marked increase in sign-ups including several new lodges opened in recent years, and a cohort will be marching in Saturday’s parade to represent the full spread of the youth movement within Orangeism.

“The next few days are very exciting,” he added. “Saturday will be the first time all the junior counties come together since 2012, when we celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond jubilee. It’s going to be a very big day.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The parade will begin at noon from Wallace Park, proceeding through Lisburn city centre along a route designed with the comfort and safety of young participants in mind.

A parade in Armagh in April 2024 that kicked off anniversary celebrations. A massive Junior Orange parade is planned for Lisburn this weekend to mark the centenary. Photo: Graham Baalham-CurryA parade in Armagh in April 2024 that kicked off anniversary celebrations. A massive Junior Orange parade is planned for Lisburn this weekend to mark the centenary. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry
A parade in Armagh in April 2024 that kicked off anniversary celebrations. A massive Junior Orange parade is planned for Lisburn this weekend to mark the centenary. Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry

Highlights include a special colour party comprised of representatives from each Junior Orange County and the participation of the Junior Orange Women’s Association of Ireland, alongside visiting lodges from England and Scotland.

Following the parade, members and supporters will gather back in Wallace Park for an afternoon of celebration featuring food stalls, funfair attractions, historical exhibitions, and an awards ceremony recognising standout participants. The day concludes with a return parade at 3.30pm.

Said Joseph: “This centenary is not just a celebration of our past 100 years, but a bold declaration of our continued mission to support and inspire future generations. We look forward to welcoming members and friends to Lisburn for what promises to be a day of unity, pride, and joyful remembrance.”

Related topics:LisburnIreland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice