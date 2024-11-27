Keep up Anti-Bullying campaign, urge Miller and Carmichael
The two leading East Londonderry Ulster Unionists also congratulated all the schools and organizations who contributed to making the recent Anti-Bullying Week such a success.
In a joint statement, Mr Miller and Mr Carmichael said: “In calling for the community to give its total backing to this very necessary initiative, we also thank the schools and the police in the constituency for all their efforts in stamping out the scourge of bullying – and we certainly pledge our full support for this worthy campaign.
“Bullying has become one of the great social evils of this new millennium and must be combated head-on in every forum. School bullying especially can never be justified under any circumstances.
“The hard reality is that if bullying is not properly stamped out, it can leave lasting emotional, mental and even physical scars on the victims right through their adult lives.
“Bullies themselves must be left in no doubt they could face the full rigours of the law if they do not desist from their heinous actions. We particularly call on all responsible parents to support the themes of Anti-Bullying Week right throughout the entire year.
“If they find their child is the victim of bullying, it is their moral duty to seek as much assistance as possible in helping the child.
“Likewise, if they discover their child is involved in bullying, such parents have an equal moral imperative to take responsibility and prevent their child from further bullying activities.
“We also urge the parents and relatives of victims of bullying to work closely with the schools and the police and not be tempted to take the law into their own hands,” said Mr Miller and Mr Carmichael.