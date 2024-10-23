Keep watch over elderly neighbours, urges Miller.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glen Miller, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Chief Spokesperson, has called on the community to become the ‘eyes and ears’ of the elderly as the dark winter nights loom.

He said: “Many of the elderly people in our constituency have given a life-time of service to their community and country. Surely in any democratic nation, we can afford this vulnerable section of our community the right to be safe in their own homes?

“The harsh reality is that the modern police service has a fierce workload and petty criminals seem to be able to target pensioners at random. The police cannot be everywhere in the constituency, so we as responsible citizens have out duty to play, too, in the protection of the elderly.

“With the dark nights approaching, many in the elderly population are already having to face the challenges of staying warm or avoiding a severe dose of the flu or covid. Now there are the potential added dangers of muggings and robberies. I appeal to the community to become the eyes and ears of the elderly.

Mr Glen Miller of the East Londonderry UUP Association.

“When people whom the elderly know keep regular checks on our pensioner community, then perhaps they will feel safer in their homes. As a society, we are living longer and therefore the number of elderly residents in the constituency is increasing. Pensioner power should not be limited to the ballot box.