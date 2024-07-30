Kind-hearted Asda Bangor Colleague Louise steps in to help customer
Louise, who has worked in Asda Bangor for seven years, noticed a customer looking distressed whilst in store.
Louise decided to approach the customer to offer her help and said: “I could tell the customer was in a bit of a panic, she seemed stressed, so I went over to ask if she was alright and if I could help her. She told me she has anxiety and that she was having a panic attack as she finds shopping really overwhelming.”
Louise was able to calm the customer down by chatting with her. Louise continued:
“I just began to chat to her, talking calmly to her and it seemed to help a bit. Then I asked if she would like some help with the rest of her shopping.”
Kind-hearted Louise took the customer to the checkouts and scanned her shopping through and offered to accompany her to her car. Louise added:
“I wanted to make sure she felt safe and supported, it must have been a scary experience, so I walked her out to her car with her shopping. She was very thankful, I just felt that I was doing my job, but I was glad to help.
“As a team, we all care about our customers, and we always go the extra mile. I just did it without thinking, because it felt like the right thing to do. But I believe that it is important we all look out for each other, whether working or not, especially when we notice that someone is in distress and may need some assistance.”
Asda Bangor General Store Manager, Anthony Quinn said: “Louise’s actions really reflect the dedication and care our employees show towards their customers.
"Panic attacks affect so many people and I’m so proud to hear how well Louise dealt with the situation, she certainly made a positive impact on her customer’s day. Very well-done Louise!”
