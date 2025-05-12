Kirlish 'Chosen Few' LOL 380 opens memorial garden

Many events to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe have and are being held. For the brethren and friends of Kirlish "Chosen Few" LOL 380 a very special event was held on May 8 at Kirlish Orange Hall to open a memorial garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victory in Europe on May 8, 1945, finally brought peace to a Europe that after almost 6 years of war that saw some of the most horrific crimes ever created in human history by the Nazis and their Axis forces on fellow human beings.

While we remember the loss of so many lives, it is also right to give thanks and celebrate like those right across Europe did 80 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For us in the United Kingdom it is a proud time for our nation and showed despite the many hardships in the end we were on the right side of history.

Left to right John McCay, Harry Monteith, James Baxter QPM DL., George Harron and Stevan Patterson

As Worshipful Master of my private Lodge, Kirlish “Chosen Few” L.O.L. No. 380 I am so honoured and privileged to see what had been in the planning by the brethren over several years and many hours of hard work finally completed.

On the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day the 8th May, 2025 we opened our garden of remembrance at Kirlish Orange Hall, County Tyrone.

Kirlish “Chosen Few” L.O.L. No. 380 has a very proud history that goes back to the formation of the Orange Intuition in 1795. Located between Castlederg and Drumquin it is a short distance from the plantation castle of Kirlish with some of the most scenic views not just in County Tyrone but across Northern Ireland. Our Lodge is the longest continually operating in the Killen District Loyal Orange Lodge number 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memorial garden remembers the victims and veterans of the Great War, the Second World War, the Korean War and Operation Banner. Posters depicting key events are placed behind the tablets, and a bench seat placed in the middle.

Kirlish Orange Hall after the memorial garden was opened

The memorial garden was officially opened by James Baxter QPM DL assisted by Harry Monteith and George Harron from the Castlederg Branch of the Royal British Legion.