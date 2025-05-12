Kirlish 'Chosen Few' LOL 380 opens memorial garden
Victory in Europe on May 8, 1945, finally brought peace to a Europe that after almost 6 years of war that saw some of the most horrific crimes ever created in human history by the Nazis and their Axis forces on fellow human beings.
While we remember the loss of so many lives, it is also right to give thanks and celebrate like those right across Europe did 80 years ago.
For us in the United Kingdom it is a proud time for our nation and showed despite the many hardships in the end we were on the right side of history.
As Worshipful Master of my private Lodge, Kirlish “Chosen Few” L.O.L. No. 380 I am so honoured and privileged to see what had been in the planning by the brethren over several years and many hours of hard work finally completed.
On the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day the 8th May, 2025 we opened our garden of remembrance at Kirlish Orange Hall, County Tyrone.
Kirlish “Chosen Few” L.O.L. No. 380 has a very proud history that goes back to the formation of the Orange Intuition in 1795. Located between Castlederg and Drumquin it is a short distance from the plantation castle of Kirlish with some of the most scenic views not just in County Tyrone but across Northern Ireland. Our Lodge is the longest continually operating in the Killen District Loyal Orange Lodge number 12.
The memorial garden remembers the victims and veterans of the Great War, the Second World War, the Korean War and Operation Banner. Posters depicting key events are placed behind the tablets, and a bench seat placed in the middle.
The memorial garden was officially opened by James Baxter QPM DL assisted by Harry Monteith and George Harron from the Castlederg Branch of the Royal British Legion.
The dedication prayer and address was given by the Rev. John Morrow MBE. After the religious service a beacon was lit and the large crown were then entertained in the hall with a selection of tunes from Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute band and tea was served.