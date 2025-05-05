Knit + Stitch (formerly The Knitting & Stitching Show) returns to Northern Ireland in 2025
With a legacy spanning over 30 years, Knit + Stitch have become the leading consumer textile exhibitions in the UK, offering a winning combination of inspiration, learning, and shopping. The event attracts craft hobbyists, textile artists, and industry professionals, providing a vibrant hub of creativity for makers of all skill levels.
Visitors can look forward to:
Hundreds of crafting workshops and live demonstrations
Interactive features showcasing the latest textile trends
A vast marketplace of leading craft suppliers
Expert-led talks and professional networking opportunities
Theresa Morrissey, Group Executive Director, Eikon Exhibition Centre, expressed her excitement about hosting the event:
"We are thrilled to welcome Knit + Stitch back to Northern Ireland in 2025. The Eikon Exhibition Centre is the perfect venue to host this fantastic celebration of textile arts and crafts. We look forward to welcoming thousands of craft enthusiasts and industry experts for what promises to be an inspiring and creative event."
Exhibitor applications are now open for businesses and artisans interested in showcasing their products and expertise.
Event Details:
Dates: 13th – 16th November 2025
Venue: Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, Northern Ireland