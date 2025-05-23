Lady Mary’s Woodland Walk officially opens in Lisburn

A walking trail honouring Lady Mary Peters has been officially opened by the Olympic gold medallist and the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Kurtis Dickson. The woodland trail, set within the scenic grounds of Aberdelghy Golf Course, was proposed by pupils at Fort Hill Integrated Primary School in recognition of Lady Mary’s historic victory at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

The 1.2km walk links the Lagan towpath with the golf course and travels down Conway Lane reconnecting with the towpath. Over the past 12 months pupils at Fort Hill Integrated Primary School have worked with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council to participate in a series of planting schemes designed to enhance the biodiversity of the area.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, said: “This woodland trail is a fitting tribute to Lady Mary Peters — a local legend whose achievements continue to inspire generations. It’s a wonderful addition to our parks network, offering a peaceful and scenic route that celebrates both her legacy and the natural beauty of our area."

Speaking at the launch, Lady Mary Peters said: "I am deeply honoured to have this beautiful woodland walk named after me. Knowing that the idea came from young people makes it even more special. I hope this space inspires people to get out and enjoy the outdoors and cherish our natural environment."

Pictured l-r Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, Lady Mary Peters and Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the council’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee with some of the school children from Fort Hill integrated Primary School who inspired the idea for the Woodland Walk.

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the council’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee, said: “Lady Mary’s Woodland Walk is a shining example of how we are enhancing biodiversity while creating beautiful, accessible green spaces for everyone to enjoy. Our parks and open spaces across Lisburn & Castlereagh are among our greatest assets. Projects like this demonstrate our commitment to protecting nature and promoting wellbeing through enhancing and developing our parks and outdoor spaces."