Lambeg Players entertaining the public for 70 years.

Local amateur dramatic company, Lambeg Players are about to take to the stage once again with their latest production, Widow’s Paradise by Sam Cree.

For 70 years Lambeg Players have created entertainment for all the family, whether it be their ever-popular pantomimes staged at Lagan Valley Island each January, or their summer season comedy plays which they perform to audiences throughout the province.

This summer they will be bringing Sam Cree’s hilarious comedy, Widows Paradise to Belvoir Studio theatre in May and June, and Portrush Summer Theatre in August.

The performances in Belvoir are on Wednesday 28th, Thursday 29th and Friday 30th May as well as Thursday 5th and Friday 6th June. Tickets are still available, so if you fancy an evening of non-stop laughter, book your tickets online at belvoirplayers.org

Poster

As well as performing on stage, Lambeg Players recognise the importance of their social responsibility, and have supported many charities over the years, raising more than £100,000 in the process.