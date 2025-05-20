Lambeg Players entertaining the public for 70 years.
For 70 years Lambeg Players have created entertainment for all the family, whether it be their ever-popular pantomimes staged at Lagan Valley Island each January, or their summer season comedy plays which they perform to audiences throughout the province.
This summer they will be bringing Sam Cree’s hilarious comedy, Widows Paradise to Belvoir Studio theatre in May and June, and Portrush Summer Theatre in August.
The performances in Belvoir are on Wednesday 28th, Thursday 29th and Friday 30th May as well as Thursday 5th and Friday 6th June. Tickets are still available, so if you fancy an evening of non-stop laughter, book your tickets online at belvoirplayers.org
As well as performing on stage, Lambeg Players recognise the importance of their social responsibility, and have supported many charities over the years, raising more than £100,000 in the process.
Colin Boyd, Director of this year’s production says “Having been a keen member of Lambeg Players for over 50 years, I can see first-hand the enjoyment our members get from being involved in the shows we stage. The standard of acting this year is higher than ever and the laughter and applause from our audiences is ample reward for all the work we put in. The friendships forged during each production, particularly by our younger members will last a lifetime.”