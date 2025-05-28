Lavery welcomes Pride approval for Lurgan Park

Alliance Lurgan Councillor Peter Lavery has welcomed the decision to grant permission for Lurgan Pride to hold their event in Lurgan Park this coming August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision was made at the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council meeting last night (27 May) following a close vote, where an Alliance proposal to allow the event was passed by 16 votes to 14. Representatives of the DUP and TUV voted against, while members of the UUP abstained.

Speaking after the council meeting, Cllr Lavery, who made the successful proposal, said: "I am overjoyed that Alliance’s proposal to host Lurgan Pride in Lurgan Park has been approved by ABC Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yearly Pride events recognise the valuable contribution of our LGBTQ+ citizens, and offer an important opportunity for people to celebrate who they are and who they love.

User (UGC) Submitted

“The DUP and TUV’s campaign to exclude Lurgan Pride from accessing council facilities was shameful and discriminatory, and for the UUP to abstain on our proposal was particularly disappointing. Alliance will always stand for equality, inclusion and respect for everyone in our community.

"I would like to wish the organisers of Lurgan Pride every success as they prepare for their biggest and best event to date, and regret that they have been put through this unnecessary stress and uncertainty."