“Let’s Redefine Tech Innovation” says women in tech group founder at 2025 summit

Women in tech advocate and founder of TechFoundHer Máirín Murray has called on global leaders in the tech space to “redefine tech innovation”.

Speaking at Women Innovators Rise at the recent TechFoundHer Summit 2025 at the Mansion House, Dublin she said it’s time to “change the narrative about what a tech innovator looks like”.

Máirín was speaking to over 300 attendees at the annual event where global leaders in technology, innovation, and investment gathered to support the TechFoundHer mission to accelerate the visibility and success of women-led tech ventures.

Addressing the audience, Máirín said: “Let’s redefine tech innovation so everyone contributes and belongs.

Elaine Patterson (Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme Manager at InterTradeIreland), with TechFoundHer Breakthrough Award winners Victoria Finlay, (founder of MenoPal), Shelley Cowan (founder of Travel Ease), Claire Brannigan (founder of Skinakin) and Máirín Murray (founder of TechFoundHer) at the TechFoundHer Summit 2025.

“We are an all-island movement changing the narrative about what a tech innovator looks like, who has credibility, and who has the potential to create world-changing solutions.

“AI is transforming how we build technology - you don’t need to be a coder. This is our moment to harness tech to solve the world’s biggest challenges.”

International game developer and metaverse pioneer Kelly Vero also issued a rallying call to women tech founders during her keynote address.

She said: “There is no turning back. The real history of technology is a story of women rising alongside advancement. It’s time to write the next chapter loudly, visibly, and without apology.”

The 2025 event also marked the announcement of the inaugural TechFoundHer Breakthrough Awards, recognising women founders who participated in the TechFoundHer Innovation Labs programme.

Announced by Elaine Patterson, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme Manager at InterTradeIreland, the winners were selected by a judging panel including Professor Maura McAdam and Dr Lollie Mancey.

Speaking at TechFoundHer Summit 2025, Elaine revealed: “Today’s Breakthrough Awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of our TechFoundHer Innovation Labs participants - women who, as part of the Shared Island Enterprise Scheme’s ‘Women Entrepreneurship’ pilot programmes, have turned bold ideas into working prototypes, secured vital funding, and generated real momentum.

“It’s crucial that women innovators are recognised and placed in the spotlight, and these awards underscore how hands-on programmes like Innovation Labs can accelerate diverse tech solutions, offer invaluable networking opportunities, and drive lasting impact.”

Winners at the event represented some of the most promising tech founders who are progressing impact driven solutions from across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

They include Fermanagh entrepreneur Shelley Cowan, founder of Travel Ease, an inclusive travel tech platform improving accessibility for travellers with disabilities through verified accommodation grading.

“TechFoundHer gave me more than a toolkit, it gave me a voice. As a disabled founder, I’ve often felt unheard in tech spaces” said Shelley, adding: “The Innovation Labs empowered me to lead confidently, value my perspective, and position Travel Ease as a solution driven by purpose and authenticity. It amplified my voice and helped me shape a startup that is both scalable and deeply human.”

Also picking up an award was Dublin tech founder Victoria Finlay, founder of MenoPal, an AI-powered healthtech solution transforming how over a billion women worldwide manage perimenopause and menopause symptoms.

She said: “I didn’t begin this journey as a tech founder, but TechFoundHer changed the trajectory entirely. It gave me the tools and belief to lead a deep tech company as a non-technical founder. The MenoPal is live. I am leading it. And TechFoundHer is where everything changed.”

Northern Ireland picked up two of the awards with Co Antrim entrepreneur Claire Brannigan, founder of Skinakin also collecting an award at the event. Skinakin is a pioneering solution supporting families and clinicians managing childhood eczema through therapeutic products and data insights.

“The Innovation Labs Programme helped me define the vision and technical roadmap for Skinakin. It expanded my view of what’s possible, giving me the confidence, support, and tools to build a venture with long-term impact that helps families like my own” said Claire.

Máirín explained programmes like Innovation Labs helped shine a light on the stellar work being done by women entrepreneurs across the country.

She added: “The awards spotlight the significant progress these women have made in just 12 weeks - proving the power of the redesigned and reimagined innovation support provided by the Innovation Labs programme, which harnesses AI tools and focuses on building the tech solution. The programme is supported and led by InterTradeIreland through the Shared Island Enterprise Scheme, in collaboration with Invest Northern Ireland and Enterprise Ireland with KPMG Ireland as lead sponsor.”

The TechFoundHer Summit 2025 was sponsored for the third consecutive year by Dublin City Council as the Headline Sponsor, with InterTradeIreland on board as Lead Sponsor.

Network Sponsors included U.S. Bank Europe and Enterprise Ireland, while WITS (Women in Technology & Science Ireland), BlockW, and Nigma MVP Development Specialists joined as Catalyst Sponsors, providing crucial support to help drive TechFoundHer’s mission forward.