Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI Celebrates 60th Anniversary and Smashes Fundraising Targets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI (LLNI) marked its 60th anniversary in style with a Black Tie and Diamonds Gala Ball, celebrating six decades of vital support for blood cancer research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The milestone event exceeded all expectations, not only in its elegance but also in its fundraising efforts. Originally setting out to raise £60,000, LLNI smashed that target, bringing in an astounding over £100,000—surpassing their goal by over £40,000.

The evening was an emotional and inspiring occasion, filled with hope and celebration. Guests enjoyed exceptional food, entertainment, and moving speeches, including a heartfelt address from LLNI Chairman Richard Buchanan. The night also featured a series of emotive short videos from the charity's 'Giving Hope' campaign, sharing powerful stories of loss, survival, and the ongoing need for research to improve blood cancer treatments and outcomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the night, funds were raised through a series of exciting raffles and a highly anticipated auction featuring ten exclusive 'experience' packages. The auction, with the support of Wilsons Auctions, included standout prizes such as an Italian feast sponsored by Delizia, a Scottish castle weekend, and a luxurious ‘ladies who lunch’ package, which featured a JW Anderson handbag, a stay at the Culloden Hotel, a BPerfect makeover, and afternoon tea at The Merchant.

LLNI Board Members and Staff Celebrate 60 Years of of vital support for blood cancer research

Generous individuals and local companies, including The Ivy, Hastings Hotels, Galgorm Spa, and Royal Portrush Golf Club, contributed exceptional prizes for the night.

One of the evening’s most thrilling moments came when host Pamela Ballantine announced the winning raffle ticket for a 1.52-carat diamond necklace, generously donated by Eleanor Wolfenden Orr of Kennedy Wolfenden Antiques and Jewellery. The diamond, valued at £20,000, was won by Sally Holmes from Dungannon.

Also adding to the night’s excitement was the arrival of two extraordinary guests, Jack Wyse and Michael Elborn, who arrived to the ball fresh from completing a gruelling 100km run in memory of their friend, Simon Robinson. Despite running for nearly 16 hours, they joined the gala full of energy, dancing the night away. Their incredible effort has raised an additional £17,000 including Gift Aid for the charity, adding yet another layer of inspiration to an already remarkable evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Buchanan, Chair of Leukemia & Lymphoma Northern Ireland expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those involved: "This gala has been a truly unforgettable celebration of the incredible work being done in the fight against blood cancer. We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our supporters who have gone above and beyond to help us continue our mission.

“The total funds raised will go directly towards LLNI’s ongoing efforts to support life-saving research, improve patient outcomes, and raise awareness of blood cancer across Northern Ireland.

“I want to thank everyone involved, our supporters, those who donated and helped organised a great evening, I would like to extend a further thanks to Eleanor and Sam Orr, Brigid Napier and Michael Cafolla. It truly was an exceptional evening, filled with unforgettable moments and immense generosity. “