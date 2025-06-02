Liberty IT clinches gold in Trust’s 2025 Corporate Games

Over 100 staff and clients from business organisations across Northern Ireland competed in the 2025 Mary Peters Trust Corporate Games held on Friday, May 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at the Mary Peters Track, Belfast, teams enjoyed a pre-Games warm-up led by boxing icon Carl Frampton before taking on a range of fun-packed events and challenges for all fitness levels. Competitors ended their ‘Sports Day’ with a BBQ lunch and received special goody bags sponsored by The Maxol Group followed by an awards ceremony with medals presentation.

Taking the top trophy and crowned overall winner of the 2025 Corporate Games was Liberty IT. They were closely followed by runners-up, Brown & Brown and bronze medallists KMPG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event attracted competitors from a range of business and sporting organisations including Alchemy, Liberty IT, RYA NI, Wilson Nesbitt, Hughes Insurance, Evelyn Partners, IQ&Co, KPMG, Brown & Brown and Phoenix Energy NI.

Liberty IT win Mary Peters Trust Corporate Games 2025. Team members celebrate with Lady Mary Peters

2025 is a special year as it marks 50 years since the foundation of the Mary Peters Trust with over £1 million of funding awarded to athletes since its inauguration.

Congratulating the winners, Lady Mary Peters said: “We had a brilliant day as always and well done to (winners) and to everyone who took part. This is a fabulous team building experience for companies, their staff and clients which also raises significant funds for the Mary Peters Trust to help us continue our work in helping promising young athletes reach their full potential.

“It was so rewarding to see such a fantastic turn-out at the track and I would like to thank everyone who took part and those who organised the games. It’s encouraging to see the importance businesses place on health and wellbeing in the workforce and how they want to contribute to the development of Northern Ireland’s sporting talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also like to say thank-you to The Maxol Group and its CEO Brian Donaldson for their welcome support – it’s very much appreciated.”

Commending everyone who took part, Brian Donaldson said: “We’re proud to support the Mary Peters Trust Corporate Games today — an event that truly embodies community spirit through sport, teamwork, and a shared commitment to nurturing local sporting talent.