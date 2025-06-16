Ligoniel’s first ‘Great Big Green Week’ event shows the power of local action

Friday, June 13 proved to be a lucky day for Ligoniel Dams as residents, volunteers, and partner organisations came together for a hands-on community action day hosted by Ligoniel Improvement Association (LIA) as part of the UK-wide Great Big Green Week.

The event saw local people join forces with volunteers from groups like the Belfast Hills Partnership and Co-op to carry out a range of green improvements at this unique North Belfast site, which is home to 10 red-listed species and steeped in industrial heritage.

Highlights from the day included:

Reviving the community orchard with tree care and mulching

Valentina Concho-Toro of the Nature Neighbourhoods Programme, with Suzanne Thompson, Ligoneil Improvement Association

Tidying the Haven of Hope, a resident-created wellbeing space set for further investment

Removing graffiti from historic information signs that tell the story of the former mill site

Suzanne Thompson, Co-production Officer for Ligoniel Improvement Association, said:“It was fantastic to see people of all ages getting stuck in. Climate change is a global challenge, but events like this remind us that the most powerful action often starts at the local level. The dams belong to the community and together, we’re making sure they have a future as rich as their past.”

This was LIA’s first time taking part in Great Big Green Week, and they were proud to be involved this year. The event also marked the early work of a new Co-Design Officer, funded through the Nature Neighbourhoods partnership between RSPB, WWF and the National Trust. The role supports local engagement to shape a long-term, community-led action plan for nature.

LIA hopes this is just the beginning. Future plans include replanting parts of the orchard, introducing a new edible hedge and developing new signage to connect the site’s heritage with climate awareness.

