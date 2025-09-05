Limavady Street Collection for Harry's Help
Northern Ireland-based charity, 'Harry's Help', which provides grants to Care Homes for recreational activity has raised an impressive £623 at a recent street collection in Limavady.
The total was raised on Saturday August 23 - with thanks to the many generous individuals who donated.
The money will make a real difference to the lives of Care Home residents throughout Northern Ireland.
Further information about Harry's Help can be found at: www.harryshelp.org.