Limavady Street Collection for Harry's Help

By Gill Gaston
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 15:28 BST
Northern Ireland-based charity, 'Harry's Help', which provides grants to Care Homes for recreational activity has raised an impressive £623 at a recent street collection in Limavady.

The total was raised on Saturday August 23 - with thanks to the many generous individuals who donated.

The money will make a real difference to the lives of Care Home residents throughout Northern Ireland.

Further information about Harry's Help can be found at: www.harryshelp.org.

