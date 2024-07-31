Lisburn Mayor makes an alliance with ASCERT

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ASCERT, Northern Ireland’s leading charity dedicated to reducing drug and alcohol-related harm, was honoured to welcome the Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Kurtis Dickson, to their Lisburn head office.

The visit marked an important step in promoting mental wellbeing, one of the Mayor’s key themes for the year

Mayor Dickson, newly appointed and a representative of the Alliance Party, has made mental health a cornerstone of his tenure.

His visit to ASCERT highlights his commitment to promote organisations in Lisburn that support individuals struggling with their mental wellbeing. ASCERT are committed to addressing the harm caused by substance use which also impacts on people’s mental health, overall wellbeing and on the wider the community.

During his visit, the Mayor met with ASCERT’s Chief Executive, Gary McMichael, and received detailed presentations from the charity. These presentations highlighted the extensive work ASCERT does across Northern Ireland supporting over 13,000 individuals last year.

A key focus of the presentation was the Steps 2 Cope service, which provides vital support to young people affected by parental substance misuse.

This initiative is part of ASCERT's broader mission to offer intervention and prevention services to young people, adults and families, fostering positive change in communities. ASCERT also offer training on drug and alcohol related topics to those wanting to further their knowledge on the correlation between substance use and mental wellbeing.

Gary McMichael, Chief Executive of ASCERT, expressed his gratitude for the Mayor's visit, saying: “We are honoured to have Mayor Dickson here today. His dedication to mental wellbeing is inspiring and his support for our services is invaluable.”

Gary continued: “Substance use and poor mental health go hand in hand. When people are struggling to cope with problems in their lives or they are experiencing difficulties, they can turn to substances to help to numb or escape their pain.

"We are delighted that Mayor Dickson took the time today to hear more about our work, spread awareness and let the Castlereagh and Lisburn community know that we are here to support them. Together, we can continue with our charitable mission to reduce harm, support positive change and promote hope within our communities.”