LMC awards prestigious bursary to promising agricultural student

The Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland (LMC) has awarded its annual £1,500 bursary to BSc Hons Agricultural Technology student, Jane May.

Offered in partnership with CAFRE Greenmount, the bursary is designed to support first-year higher education students pursuing careers in the agri-food sector and to strengthen industry links with emerging talent.

Having grown up on a beef farm and gaining hands-on experience working in a family-run agri-food business, Jane has a strong appreciation for the significance of agriculture in Northern Ireland. Her enthusiasm for the role of science in improving agricultural efficiencies and ensuring a sustainable future for the industry was a particularly commendable aspect of her application.

Commenting on the award Lauren Patterson, Marketing and Communications Manager at LMC said,“LMC has a longstanding commitment to supporting young people in their agricultural education. The bursary is now in its 26th year and the programme has evolved significantly to provide invaluable support to both students and educators across Northern Ireland.

Jane May with LMC Board Member David Torrens

“The bursary remains integral in helping to nurture and encourage future professionals in the agri-food sector and we were delighted to see such a high number of applicants yet again this year, who demonstrated a strong understanding and clear passion for the industry and its future development.”