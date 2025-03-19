Local Belfast residents have just less than 20 days left to join this Great British Spring Clean fashion giveaway

Outdoor clothing brand TOG24 is celebrating the Great British Spring Clean by turning yesterday's clutter into tomorrow's couture.

TOG24 is inviting residents of Belfast to take part in its Wardrobe Refresh Challenge, a unique opportunity to declutter, revamp, and restyle their wardrobe for a chance to win £500 in TOG24 gear.

In celebration of the Great British Spring Clean, running from March 21 to April 6, TOG24 is turning old into gold by encouraging locals to rediscover and reinvent their wardrobes.

With less than two weeks remaining before the deadline, local residents are urged to act quickly to ensure Belfastians are well-represented in this nationwide competition.

Participants are encouraged to dig deep into their wardrobes to rediscover hidden gems and breathe new life into items that may have been forgotten. The goal is to highlight creativity while encouraging smarter shopping, giving entrants a way to refresh their wardrobes without spending a penny.

Data from Statista has shown that the average UK household accumulates over £22,000 worth of unworn clothing over a lifetime, with most items left gathering dust at the back of wardrobes. This challenge offers entrants a perfect opportunity to rediscover these forgotten pieces and win new additions to complement their existing wardrobe.

The winning participant will showcase their styling expertise by creating a distinctive look that "will define the spirit of Spring 2025," demonstrating how thoughtful wardrobe choices can adapt to the UK's notoriously unpredictable weather.

TOG24 has specifically extended the submission deadline to ensure talented individuals from often-overlooked regions like Northern Ireland have a fair chance to compete. The brand believes local creativity deserves national recognition and is eager to see what unique styles emerge.

Entries are open to all residents of Belfast aged 18 and over. Participants are asked to submit a brief statement, along with photos or any other material that showcases their creative process and the looks they've created from their existing clothes.

The winning entry will not only receive a £500 prize to spend on TOG24 gear, but will also have their outfit featured on the brand's website and social media channels - giving their style national exposure.

Submissions are open until Midnight March 31st, 2025, giving entrants plenty of time to perfect their upcycled designs. See the official challenge form for more details.

