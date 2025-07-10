Local charity encourages safe celebrations and warns about spiking ahead of July Bank Holiday

With the July Bank Holiday approaching, ASCERT, Northern Ireland’s leading alcohol and drug charity, is asking everyone to enjoy the holiday safely. With parades and community events planned across the country, ASCERT is reminding the public to keep an eye on how much alcohol they are drinking, whether at home or out and about. Overuse of alcohol not only affects individual health but can also increase the risk of accidents and harm caused to others.

Health Survey (NI) First Results 2023/24 found that 78% of adults in Northern Ireland drink alcohol, and more than half of the men surveyed said they drink at least once a week. ASCERT’s reminder is that it’s important to think about how alcohol affects your body and your behaviour.

Gary McMichael, Chief Executive of ASCERT, said:

“We want everyone to enjoy the bank holiday, but it’s also important to stay safe. Drinking too much can lead to risky situations. If you or someone you know is having problems with alcohol or drugs, ASCERT can help, and our support is free, non-judgemental, and confidential.”

ASCERT also wants people to know about an important change in the law: Spiking is now a crime in Northern Ireland. This new law was introduced by Justice Minister Naomi Long to help keep people safe and to stop dangerous and harmful behaviour. This means that if someone is caught putting alcohol or drugs into another person’s drink without them knowing, they could face prosecution and a custodial sentence.

Mr McMichael added:

“Spiking is a serious and harmful act that can deeply affect people. The new law demonstrates that it won’t be tolerated and that there are real consequences. We’re asking everyone to be vigilant - watch your drinks, stay with friends, and speak up if you notice anything unusual.”

ASCERT is here to support anyone who needs help with alcohol or drug use.

Their services are free, confidential, and open to people of all ages.