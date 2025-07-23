Local charity highlights spiking risks and offers LGBTQ+ support at Belfast Pride

ASCERT, Northern Ireland’s leading alcohol and drug charity, issues warning to people attending Belfast Pride to stay safe and watch out for drink spiking.

This year, ASCERT returns to Belfast Pride on Saturday 26th July to share advice, raise awareness about the risks of spiking, and offer confidential support around substance use and mental health. ASCERT want to let the LGBTQ+ community know that help is available if their alcohol or drug use is becoming a problem.

A recent change in Northern Ireland law means spiking is now officially a criminal offence. Anyone caught adding alcohol or drugs to another person’s drink without their knowledge can now be prosecuted and face a custodial sentence.

Gary McMichael, Chief Executive of ASCERT, said: “We support the change in law that states spiking is now illegal. Unfortunately, spiking happens and it can have a terrible impact on the lives of those who have been drugged. It is often difficult to tell if you have been spiked so we urge to you look after yourself, your friends and do not leave your drink unattended.”

“Substance use can often be a way of coping with isolation, trauma, or discrimination,” McMichael added. “We know that LGBTQ+ people are disproportionately affected by these issues, and we want them to know we are here, we understand, and we can help.”

While Pride is a celebration, it remains an opportunity to highlight the challenges still facing the LGBTQ+ community. Research shows LGBTQ+ individuals are nearly twice as likely to experience alcohol dependence compared to the general population and are more likely to face co-existing mental health issues (Institute of Alcohol Studies, 2021).

ASCERT offers free, confidential support to young people, adults and families impacted by alcohol or drug use, including those affected by someone else’s substance use. The organisation has offices in Belfast, Lisburn and Omagh, delivering services across Northern Ireland, including prevention, intervention and training.

“Our team has completed LGBTQIA+ awareness training with Cara-Friend to ensure we offer an inclusive, person-centred service,” said McMichael. “No matter your background or identity, if alcohol or drugs are causing problems in your life, we’re here for you.”

ASCERT staff will be present throughout Belfast Pride to provide advice, information, and signposting to anyone who needs it.