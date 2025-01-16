Local leisure centres contribute nearly £4 Million in Social Value to Ards and North Down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Community Leisure Trust (NCLT), which operates three facilities in the region working in partnership with Serco Leisure, has announced its Social Value (SV) numbers for 2024, with £3.9 million contributed to the Ards and North Down Borough.

The trust’s SV figure is calculated by Moving Communities, an organisation endorsed by key UK institutions such as the Department for Culture, Media & Sport, Sport England, and the Sports Industry Research Centre. SV for the health and wellbeing sector measures the positive impact on individuals (improved wellbeing) and society (enhanced physical and mental health) resulting from people participating in physical or social activities.

A Call to Action

Chris Kelly, Contract Manager for NCLT said: “These impressive SV numbers underscore the critical role local leisure centres play in promoting health and wellbeing within the community.

Active Ageing class

“The NCLT remains dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Ards and North Down through its facilities and partnerships. This achievement of £3.9 million in Social Value is not just a financial measurement; it represents the collective effort of staff, community members, and partners working together to create a healthier, happier, and more connected community.

“We invite local residents, community leaders, and health organisations to support NCLT in its mission to continue providing essential health and wellness services. Together, we can build a resilient community that prioritises health and wellbeing for all.”

The Importance of Social Value in Community Health

As pressures mount on the health service, the need for citizens to take more responsibility for their own wellbeing will only increase, which makes the initiatives and accessible health resources offered by the NCLT more important than ever.

The £3.9 million in Social Value generated in 2024 reflects the positive impact of the Trust’s programmes and services on community health outcomes, including:

· Increased Physical Activity: Through diverse and inclusive fitness programmes, NCLT encourages residents of all ages to engage in regular physical activity, contributing to improved health and reduced healthcare costs.

· Mental Wellbeing Initiatives: The leisure centres offer various mental health programmes and activities that promote social interaction, reduce isolation, and foster community cohesion.

· Health Education and Awareness: NCLT runs workshops and health campaigns that educate the community about healthy lifestyles, nutrition, and wellness, empowering residents to take control of their own health.

· Youth Engagement: By providing youth programmes, NCLT helps to instil healthy habits in younger generations, paving the way for a healthier future.

NCLT, in partnership with Serco Leisure, operate Bangor Aurora, Bangor Sportsplex and Queens Leisure Complex, on behalf of Ards and North Down Borough Council.

For more information about the Trust and the health and wellbeing services it offers, please visit: Northern Community Leisure Trust