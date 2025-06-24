Local volunteer acknowledged with ‘Heart for Habitat’ award

Local woman Susan Hutchinson is celebrated at Habitat Ireland’s Community Connections event.

Habitat for Humanity Ireland recently held its Community Connections event, bringing together volunteers, partners, staff and supporters to celebrate the impact that Habitat Ireland has locally and around the world.

The event is also a great opportunity for Habitat to recognise individual volunteer’s contributions. This year local Belfast woman Susan Hutchinson, whose Habitat journey began back in 2007 when she and her husband Jonathan built their Habitat home in the mid-Shankill project alongside Habitat staff and volunteers, was the recipient of the charity’s ‘Heart for Habitat’ award.

Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat Ireland, presented the awards, and spoke about Susan’s ‘heart’ for the organisation’s work.

Susan, her husband Jonathan and daughter Katie in 2007, at the dedication of their home, with past Habitat Chief Executive Peter Farquharson.)

“We are so thankful for all the hands that serve Habitat’s mission, and for the hearts that motivate them. In the years since their home was built, Susan’s passion and commitment for Habitat’s mission has been profound, travelling to support Habitat’s programmes in Romania and Kenya; helping others to understand the vital importance of a simple home.

When ReStore Belfast opened on the Crumlin Road in 2023, just round the corner from their Habitat home, Susan was one of the first volunteers to sign up and even cut the ribbon at the launch. It has since become a family affair, with Susan and her eldest daughter Katie contributing more than 350 hours to making a real difference in store and in the wider community.”