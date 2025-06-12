Locals celebrate record-breaking success at Belfast City Hall

Belfast participants among over 338 to graduate from NOW Group Training Academies.

On Wednesday, June 4, a record-breaking 338 participants from across Northern Ireland, graduated from NOW Group’s training and employment academies during a special ceremony at Belfast City Hall. This event marks the largest graduation in the organisation’s history.

Dedicated to supporting individuals with learning difficulties, autism, and other neurodiverse conditions into sustainable employment, NOW Group’s academies provide training in key industries, with this year’s graduates being recognised for skills including hospitality, tourism, ICT, horticulture, retail, warehousing, catering, and cyber security.

Receiving special recognition were Ciaran McFadden (Participant of the Year – T1), David Gibson (Participant of the Year – Workable), and Conor Burns (Outstanding Learner of the Year), all from Belfast, along with the Volunteer of the Year awardees: Eamonn Andrews, Marcus Gray, JP Agnew, Michael Neill (AL Goodbody), Rebecca Richardson, and Danielle Scott.

Ciaran McFadden (Participant of the Year – T1)

Hosted by BBC’s Barra Best, the Graduation was attended by Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, along with NOW Group participants, their families, and key stakeholders.

Speaking about the NOW Group class of 2025, Maeve Monaghan, CEO of NOW Group, commented: “It’s a momentous occasion for our 338 graduates, their families and all the team at the NOW Group. It represents everything that we stand for - helping people who are neurodiverse, autistic or have a learning difficulty into jobs with a future.

“This graduation is the largest we’ve ever held - a testament to the determination of our participants and the commitment of our team. The continued success of our academies shows that inclusive employment is not only possible - it’s thriving when the right partnerships are in place.”

Skills academies are a vital part of what the NOW Group delivers for people in Northern Ireland. In the past few years, NOW Group has expanded its services across the island of Ireland. Training and job programmes are now available in Donegal, Dublin, Monaghan, Cavan, Louth, Meath and Galway, with the Dublin Graduation planned for September 2025.

Conor Burns (Outstanding Learner of the Year)

Delighted to host the NOW Group’s class of 2025 at Belfast City Hall, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Tracy Kelly added: “The historic grounds of Belfast City Hall are a fitting location to host this record-breaking NOW Group graduation, celebrating the participants’ incredible achievements.

“These amazing graduates from all across Northern Ireland are shaping a more inclusive, dynamic workforce - and it’s inspiring to see our city at the forefront of championing accessibility and opportunity.”

Integral to NOW Group’s success is the role of industry, including its strategic partners and wider stakeholders, many of whom have helped the NOW Group to secure almost 400 jobs across the Island for its participants in the year 2024 – 2025.

Acknowledging the contribution of open-minded and progressive businesses and organisations, special awards were presented to key partners who have championed inclusive employment, including:

David Gibson (Participant of the Year – Workable)

NOW Group Employer of the Year – The Ebrington Hotel

JAM Card Partner of the Year – Citi

NOW Group Supplier of the Year – Henderson’s Food Service

NOW Group Academy Partner of the Year – Belfast Met

NOW Group Council of the Year – Ards and North Down Borough Council

NOW Group Strategic Partner of the Year – Deloitte

NOW Group Pro Bono Champion – Leaf IT

NOW Group Social Value Champion – Capita