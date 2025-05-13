Lord Rogan seeks additional UK Government funding for PSNI

Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan has called on the UK Government to bridge the funding gap faced by the Police Service for Northern Ireland given its key role in protecting national security.

Speaking in the House of Lords earlier today, Lord Rogan said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland currently has an all-time low of 6,300 officers and the Chief Constable is seeking approximately £200 million in additional funding to increase the headcount to 7,000 by 2028.

“Whilst I acknowledge that responsibility for funding the PSNI is devolved, national security is clearly the responsibility of His Majesty’s Government.”

He asked Lord Timpson, the Minister of State for Justice: “Given the specific threat from republican terrorists to police and prison officers in Northern Ireland, do you agree it is incumbent on UK Ministers to step forward to bridge this funding gap to help keep these brave men and women safe?”

Responding, Lord Timpson said: “I am pleased to say that we, as a Government, are putting an extra £1 billion into policing. I think that will go a long away to addressing the neighbourhood policy issues we have discussed.”

Speaking afterwards, Lord Rogan said: “I have a lot of respect for Lord Timpson, who is a renowned expert on prisons.

“Sadly his expertise does not stretch to the grave challenges faced by the PSNI Chief Constable and his officers, made worse by the gaping funding gap that exists.