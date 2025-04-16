LQ BID’s lease at Bankmore comes to an end

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LQ BID has announced its lease at Bankmore Square has come to an end. The organisation was granted a ‘meanwhile use’ lease of the area by the Department for Infrastructure in 2023, which led to a complete regeneration of the space. Part of the Dublin Road space will now be used by Kainos as it constructs its 250,000 sq. ft office development. The BID’s £95,000 investment transformed the area once a hotspot for anti-social behaviour into thriving green social space with public seating, a wildflower garden, and a central reservation for events.

Over the past two years, thousands of people and nature benefitted from the underutilised space being put to better use, with biodiversity improving and a range of activities taking place including pickleball, fitness classes, petting zoos, and performances.

Stevie Maginn, Communications and Events Manager at LQ BID, highlighted how the Square became a tangible example of why it is important to reimagine the public realm. He said, “We’re really proud of the impact we had at Bankmore Square. It might just be one example of our pioneering vision for the public realm, but it shows that with creativity and commitment, real change can occur.

“Whilst moving forward, future arrangements on the use of the site are a matter for the landowners and DfI, it’s important to remember the value and vibrancy this upgraded green space, one of the last in our city centre, brought to people over the past two years. We hope its legacy will serve as a blueprint for future enhancements.”

Wildflowers in bloom at Bankmore Square

LQ BID was established in 2018 and consists of over 300 member organisations across the Linen Quarter.

Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID, said, “At the very heart of our organisation is ensuring that the Linen Quarter is a vibrant place for the people who live here, work here or visit here. Our members are really important to us. As a placemaking organisation, we are creating a city that brings people greater enjoyment, improved health, and a sense of community and belonging.

“Our vision is to create a Belfast that makes sense for everyone – and a city that continues to attract investment. We continue to demonstrate our commitment through our public realm projects, and our ongoing collaboration with our city-wide partners.”

The Bankmore Square site has also been earmarked for development as part of upcoming Glider route enhancements. The plans involve the design and construction of a ‘Bankmore Link’ to help ease connections between the proposed new Lagan Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge and Grand Central Station.

Pickleball at Bankmore Square

Chris concluded, "We welcome the Minister's recent announcement that the area will form part of the upcoming Glider Phase 2 Project. We hope that this can be facilitated in a way that leaves some functional green space that can be enjoyed into the future.”