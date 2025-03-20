LQ Live after 5' introduced to drive midweek hospitality footfall

LQ BID is hosting after-work events at various venues throughout 2025, with the programme kicking off with an event at Brewdog.

A new events programme ‘LQ Live After 5’ has been launched to help drive midweek footfall to hospitality businesses in 2025. Once a month, each month in 2025, LQ BID will host an event, or offer concessions on existing activities taking place across the Linen Quarter, delivering a lively mix of events that encourage professionals to spend more time at the city’s hotspots after work.

Some highlights include a Team Quiz Night at Pug Ugly’s on April 15, ‘Ghost Stories’ and a pre-theatre experience at Grand Opera House on May 28, and a Mamma Mia-themed movie and meal night at Fratelli on June 19.

The region’s hospitality sector has said it will be drastically affected by incoming increase in employment costs and the reduction in rates relief. Recent figures from leading hospitality trade associations revealed that 65 per cent of hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland will reduce their employment levels, 55 per cent may cancel planned investment and 26 per cent will reduce trading hours.

Stevie Maginn, Chris McCracken and Ciaran Butcher

Stevie Maginn, Communications and Events Manager at LQ BID explained that the programme intends to demonstrate support to Linen Quarter businesses. He said, “This Live After 5 initiative is an extension of our existing efforts to provide meaningful ways for our members to come together in the Linen Quarter. Our bars, restaurants and entertainment venues are incredibly important businesses – they bring energy and vibrancy to the area and contribute to the Linen Quarter’s identity as a great place to live, work and enjoy. We are pleased to have created an appealing offering from quizzes to movie nights and are confident it will encourage many of our members to spend a little more time in the city after work.”

The first event kicked off at Brewdog last week with over 80 professionals from across Linen Quarter organisations such as The Galgorm Collection, Andras Hotels, Arup, Factor Law attending to connect with one another and experience the Grand Central Station venue.

Ciaran Butcher, Manager at Brewdog Belfast said, “Grand Central Station is our first pub in Northern Ireland. We are really pleased that people here have taken well to the concept, factoring in visits before their commute home, or making us their first or last stop when enjoying the city by public transport on weekends. Having only opened in November, there is work yet to be done to cement our brand here in Belfast, so we are pleased to be a part of the Linen Quarter and to host local businesses last week – a great turn out and we look forward to welcoming our Linen Quarter neighbours back again.”

LQ BID was established in 2018 and consists of over 300 organisations resident in the Linen Quarter from across public, private and third sector, reflecting the organisation’s important role in the city.

According to Chris McCracken, the Managing Director of LQ BID, the Live After 5 programme perfectly demonstrates LQ BID’s vision.

He explained, “At the very heart of our organisation is ensuring that the Linen Quarter is a vibrant place for the people who live here, work here or visit here. Our members are really important to us. Creating opportunities for them to get together and enjoy the Linen Quarter’s arts and entertainment offering helps us in creating a strong sense of community. As a placemaking organisation, we are creating a city that brings people greater enjoyment, improved health, and a sense of belonging. This enhanced quality of life supports productivity, which drives economic growth, and this will ultimately deliver a better Belfast for everyone.”