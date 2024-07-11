LRA Pride discussion on supporting LGBTQIA+ domestic abuse victims
The event, themed ‘Safe at Home, Safe at Work’ will take place on Wednesday 24 July at the LRA’s office in James House, The Gasworks, Belfast from 9:15am to 1pm. It will be opened by The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, with the panel discussion chaired by Belfast lawyer, Jude Copeland from Cleaver Fulton Rankin.
The focus of the LRA panel discussion is set against the backdrop of the Department for the Economy’s consultation on the implementation of the Domestic Abuse (Safe Leave) Act (NI) 2022. The panel discussion also builds on the LRA’s ‘Safe at Home, Safe at Work’ guidance, published in partnership with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.
Don Leeson, Chief Executive of the LRA, says: “Employers dealing with LGBTQIA+ employees experiencing domestic violence and abuse can sometimes face unique challenges, including discrimination, confidentiality concerns and the lack of awareness and training.
"Employers already have a legal duty of care and are in a strong position to create a safe and supportive workplace environment. In such cases, the workplace offers an important safe haven when sadly the home is anything but that.
"Through our informal conversational style event we will focus on the lived experience of our LGBTQIA+ community who have experienced domestic abuse and how it was dealt with in the workplace. We will raise awareness of the sensitivities and inspire employers to create a workplace culture that prioritises employee wellbeing, particularly for those experiencing domestic abuse. This approach benefits both the staff and the business.”
Panellists include Patrick Quigley, Labour Relations Agency; Cara McCann, HERe NI;Scott Cuthbertson, The Rainbow Project; Clare Corkey,Men’s Advisory Project; Geraldine McGahey, Equality Commission; and Clare Moore, Irish Congress of Trade Unions.
Jude Copeland, Chair of the panel discussion, says: “The diverse range of panellists will share their perspectives and experiences in addressing the challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ employees experiencing domestic violence or abuse, some of which can be difficult to identify due to their sensitive nature.
"The timing of this panel discussion, during Belfast Pride Festival is significant, as the festival provides a platform to address deep issues affecting both employers and employees. Positive workplace changes can occur through meaningful conversations like this.I would also like to commend the LRA for holding this event and creating this space for thought leadership.”
