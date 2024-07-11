LRA Pride discussion on supporting LGBTQIA+ domestic abuse victims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To raise awareness of the challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ employees experiencing domestic violence and abuse, the Labour Relations Agency (LRA) is hosting a panel discussion on the subject during Belfast Pride Festival 2024. This will provide employers with insights and strategies to better support their employees.

The event, themed ‘Safe at Home, Safe at Work’ will take place on Wednesday 24 July at the LRA’s office in James House, The Gasworks, Belfast from 9:15am to 1pm. It will be opened by The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, with the panel discussion chaired by Belfast lawyer, Jude Copeland from Cleaver Fulton Rankin.

The focus of the LRA panel discussion is set against the backdrop of the Department for the Economy’s consultation on the implementation of the Domestic Abuse (Safe Leave) Act (NI) 2022. The panel discussion also builds on the LRA’s ‘Safe at Home, Safe at Work’ guidance, published in partnership with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

Don Leeson, Chief Executive of the LRA, says: “Employers dealing with LGBTQIA+ employees experiencing domestic violence and abuse can sometimes face unique challenges, including discrimination, confidentiality concerns and the lack of awareness and training.

Chair of the Labour Relations Agency’s Pride panel discussion, Jude Copeland

"Employers already have a legal duty of care and are in a strong position to create a safe and supportive workplace environment. In such cases, the workplace offers an important safe haven when sadly the home is anything but that.

"Through our informal conversational style event we will focus on the lived experience of our LGBTQIA+ community who have experienced domestic abuse and how it was dealt with in the workplace. We will raise awareness of the sensitivities and inspire employers to create a workplace culture that prioritises employee wellbeing, particularly for those experiencing domestic abuse. This approach benefits both the staff and the business.”

Panellists include Patrick Quigley, Labour Relations Agency; Cara McCann, HERe NI;Scott Cuthbertson, The Rainbow Project; Clare Corkey,Men’s Advisory Project; Geraldine McGahey, Equality Commission; and Clare Moore, Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

Jude Copeland, Chair of the panel discussion, says: “The diverse range of panellists will share their perspectives and experiences in addressing the challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ employees experiencing domestic violence or abuse, some of which can be difficult to identify due to their sensitive nature.