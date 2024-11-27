Lurgan Working Group urges shoppers to support independent retailers this Christmas

By Rikki Thompson
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 00:07 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 08:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

With major sales events like Black Friday approaching on Friday, November 29, Lurgan Working Group is calling on shoppers to prioritise supporting the small businesses that are essential to the community.

The group encourages shoppers to “think local first” when deciding where to make their purchases.

Claire Geddis, Chairperson of Lurgan Working Group, emphasised: “While Black Friday offers attractive discounts from larger retailers, it can pose challenges for our local businesses that often find it difficult to compete. These sales may draw consumers in, but we must remember the impact on our community’s economy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m urging shoppers to look around our town centre and support the life-line of our local economy – our independent businesses”

User (UGC) SubmittedUser (UGC) Submitted
User (UGC) Submitted

In contrast to Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, happening this year on Saturday, December 7th, is an initiative designed to encourage shoppers to support local enterprises.

This day serves as a reminder of the value our local shops provide and promotes the idea of prioritising our town center for Christmas shopping. By participating in Small Business Saturday, shoppers can discover distinctive gifts while backing the entrepreneurs who are dedicated to our community.

“Lurgan Working Group is committed to advocating for our local businesses, understanding their crucial role in fostering a vibrant community. Supporting them not only enhances our economy but also strengthens the sense of pride and belonging among residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Lurgan Working Group is delighted to see the completion of two new premises to Lurgan Town Centre at number 3 and 5 Market Street, a scheme which was completed under the Lurgan Townscape Heritage Scheme in conjunction with the owner Carey Developments which has really helped in regenerating that part of the town centre”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice