Lurgan Working Group urges shoppers to support independent retailers this Christmas
The group encourages shoppers to “think local first” when deciding where to make their purchases.
Claire Geddis, Chairperson of Lurgan Working Group, emphasised: “While Black Friday offers attractive discounts from larger retailers, it can pose challenges for our local businesses that often find it difficult to compete. These sales may draw consumers in, but we must remember the impact on our community’s economy.
“I’m urging shoppers to look around our town centre and support the life-line of our local economy – our independent businesses”
In contrast to Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, happening this year on Saturday, December 7th, is an initiative designed to encourage shoppers to support local enterprises.
This day serves as a reminder of the value our local shops provide and promotes the idea of prioritising our town center for Christmas shopping. By participating in Small Business Saturday, shoppers can discover distinctive gifts while backing the entrepreneurs who are dedicated to our community.
“Lurgan Working Group is committed to advocating for our local businesses, understanding their crucial role in fostering a vibrant community. Supporting them not only enhances our economy but also strengthens the sense of pride and belonging among residents.
“Lurgan Working Group is delighted to see the completion of two new premises to Lurgan Town Centre at number 3 and 5 Market Street, a scheme which was completed under the Lurgan Townscape Heritage Scheme in conjunction with the owner Carey Developments which has really helped in regenerating that part of the town centre”