Mayor's Cup Competition

Charitable angling competition.

Mossley Mill and Three Mile Water Angling Association held the final of their fishing competition on Saturday. This was a charitable event with the £930.00 being raised going to the Antrim and Newtownabbey Council Lord Mayor’s chosen charities. The cheque was presented to the Lord Mayor at the end of the competition.

A friendly affair, but fished hard by all competitors. The finalists had already competed, and won, in heats held the previous week, with six anglers going through to the final day.

The finalists were greeted with bright sunshine, not ideal for fishing, but everyone had to deal with the same conditions. The position changes every 40mins made sure each angler got to fish different parts of the water. With a “barbless hooks” rule many fish were missed but several fish were also landed.

Club appointed bailiffs ensured all that safe handling practices were adhered to so that the fish, that were caught , were carefully returned to the water and allowed sufficient time to recover.

The winner, on the day, was Mr William Thompson and he was presented with a trophy and a bottle of drink by our chairman Mr Paul Beggs. In second place was Mr Johnny Young with third going to Mr Lee Cummings.