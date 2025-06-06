McKeever Hotels raise nearly £21,000 for NI Children’s Hospice

Family-owned hospitality business, McKeever Hotels, has raised £20,930 for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice as its Charity of the Year Partner in 2024.

The NI Children’s Hospice was selected as partner following a companywide consultation with employees and was supported by all McKeever Hotels. The year-long fundraising commitment inspired employees, suppliers and guests to play their part in supporting the charity.

McKeevers introduced a series of innovative charity initiatives, including a coffee fundraising drive that donated 5p from every cup of coffee sold across its hotels. And to support its sustainability strategy, McKeevers launched a Green Rooms campaign, which contributed £5 for every room that opted out of daily housekeeping and alone raised over £10.6k for the charity.

Each hotel also organised events, from teddy bear picnics, community clean ups and raffles to abseils and boxing matches.

Eddie McKeever, McKeever Hotels Managing Director and Kelly Roulston, NI Hospice Corporate Fundraising Manager

The donation by McKeevers will fund the essential services and care the hospice provides to over 330 life-limited infants and children per year, as well as emotional support and services to their families.

Eddie McKeever, Managing Director of McKeever Hotels, said:

“Over the past year, the sense of shared purpose has only grown stronger. Our staff across every hotel truly embraced the charity partnership and reflected the spirit of our people and culture at McKeever Hotels. It’s been a real team effort, and we’re proud to see our ‘we do more’ company ethos brought to life in such a meaningful way.

“Alongside the support from guests, suppliers and our wider community, which we are so grateful for, as it helped us raise over £20,000 – funds that will go directly towards supporting families across Northern Ireland when they need it most.

“As a family-run business, we are deeply moved by the vital work of the NI Children’s Hospice – the only children’s hospice in our region. Their unwavering support for local families during the most challenging times, strikes a chord. We’re honoured to be able to contribute to their critical work.”

Kelly Roulston, Corporate Fundraising Manager, Northern Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, said:

“The support from McKeever Hotels will make a tremendous impact on the work we do every day at the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. Their commitment, creativity and generosity have played a key role in raising essential funds to support the 4,000 local infants, children and families each year across Northern Ireland.

“Our services include specialist nursing care at home, supported breaks in our In-Patient Unit, end-of-life care and family and bereavement support. We also work in partnership with the NHS to support parents with our antenatal care service, Tiny Horizons.

