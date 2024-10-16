Military Charity worker announced as Northern Ireland Veterans Awards finalist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

2024 Louise, a Support Care Coordinator at leading military charity, Walking With The Wounded, has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious Northern Ireland Veteran Awards.

The Northern Ireland Veterans Awards recognises ex-forces personnel highlight the successes of those who have transitioned from a career in the Armed Forces to civilian life and who have excelled in their relevant field, be it business, fitness, sport or the wider community based within Northern Ireland.

Walking With The Wounded supports veterans through its Head Start mental health programme, support care coordination and employment programmes.

Through the Support Care Coordination programme, each client is provided help with areas such as: mental health conditions, gaining and sustaining employment, resolving debt problems, accessing benefits and services, relationship challenges with family and friends, issues with housing, physical rehabilitation, loneliness and isolation, alcohol or drug abuse, low educational attainment or qualifications, low confidence, low sense of self- esteem and low sense of self-worth.

WWTW Support Worker, Louise

Speaking of this recognition, Louise said: “I am honoured to be a finalist in the Northern Ireland Veterans Awards. It is humbling that my work at Walking With The Wounded has been recognised in this way.

"In my role as Support Care Coordinator, I help veterans and their families to find their path again after they’ve left the Armed Forces. It can be a challenging role but also the most rewarding. I’m looking forward to the awards evening later this month and would like to wish my fellow nominees the best of luck.”

Tony Hulton, CEO of WWTW, added: “We are proud that Louise and her work within the Northern Ireland region has been recognised by the Northern Ireland Veterans Awards. Demand continues to grow for our support programmes in the country and our team work with the most vulnerable and complex ex-forces personal, enabling them to find drive and purpose in a life outside of the Armed Forces.