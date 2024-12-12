Miller and Carmichael issues festive message to East Londonderry constituents

Glen Miller, the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Chief Spokesperson, and Robert Carmichael, the East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman, have issued their festive message to constituents on behalf of the Association.

In a joint statement, the two UUP spokespeople said: “With Christmas trees decorated, tins of chocolates opened and families looking forward to this happy occasion, we - on behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party - would like to wish everyone in the East Londonderry constituency a peaceful Christmas, and a prosperous New Year.

“While this year has been a tough year for many, we hope that 2025 will bring better news – particularly for those who will be struggling to make ends meet during an inevitably expensive time of year. Whatever your Christmas entails, we hope it is a happy time spent with friends and family.

“Our thoughts are especially with those families in Northern Ireland and throughout the UK who have loved ones serving in our armed forces.

East Londonderry UUP representatives Robert Carmichael, left, and Glen Miller.

“While the Ulster Unionist Party has made great strides in the Northern Ireland Assembly, local government and Westminster, it goes without saying that there remains a long road ahead to bring an acceptable standard of living to all our citizens.

“Importantly as a party, our doors are open to those in need of help or support, and we look forward to the challenges of the year ahead.