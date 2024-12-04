Miller and Carmichael launch campaign for special needs 'techs'

Glen Miller, East Londonderry UUP Party Chief Spokesperson, and Robert Carmichael, East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman, have called on the Stormont Executive to introduce centres of training for young people and adults with special needs after they leave the state education provision at 19.

The UUP duo said they had been contacted by parents who were concerned about educational and social provision for their special needs children once their special schooling ended at 19.

Mr Miller and Mr Carmichael added: “This concern is not just exclusive to East Londonderry, but is also Province-wide. Our special schools across Northern Ireland are doing tremendous working in caring for and educating children and teenagers requiring special needs provision.

“Whilst some schemes do exist post 19, the vast majority of these are funded by charity and there is the danger that if the cash is not forthcoming, those charitable schemes will be forced to cut their levels of provision.

“Practically, what is required is for the Stormont Executive to fund the construction of a series of special needs technical colleges, where at 19, the young people can progress to develop their life skills. These special needs ‘Techs’ should cater for the age range 19 to at least 23.

“This is not to underplay the valued work which is being done with post 19 special needs young people. It is merely a recognition that charities which fund these provisions are bound to be under severe financial strains in an era where we have a cash-strapped National Health Service which is at virtual breaking point.

“In many of these charity-funded programmes, the young adults are helped to understand concepts of safety and travel, the dangers of talking to strangers, and trying to find a role in meaningful employment.

“If the duplication in administration which has dogged our health service for decades could be radically addressed, direct Stormont Executive funding could be made available for such special needs schemes.