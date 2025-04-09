Minister highlights action on Lough Neagh at Rivers Trust Annual Conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir delivered a powerful keynote address at today’s (9/3/25) Rivers Trust Annual Conference, placing a spotlight on the urgent ongoing work to address blue-green algae blooms in Lough Neagh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing details of the Lough Neagh recovery plan, Minister Muir praised the work of The Rivers Trust in the development and delivery of the Sustainable Catchment Programme. This DAERA–funded programme works directly with local farmers to implement practical, water-friendly measures on farms to tackle pollution at the source and improve water quality across Northern Ireland.

Hosted online, The Rivers Trust international conference – titled A Bloomin’ Disaster: The Causes and Costs of Blue-Green Algae – brought together experts from across Ireland, UK, Europe and beyond to examine the rising threat of blue-green algal (BGA) blooms across the UK and Ireland and to explore catchment-based solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Katrina Campbell of Queen’s University Belfast delivered a compelling and informative presentation on the health impacts of BGA, underlining the risk these toxic blooms pose to both animals and humans. Her research highlighted the growing concern around public exposure, especially in recreational waters and rural areas.

The Rivers Trust All-Ireland Director Mark Horton

The packed agenda featured various speakers, including representatives from the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, Wessex Water, the Wye & Usk Foundation and SEGES Denmark, while Eliot Taylor discussed his work on BGA in South Africa and Malawi, showcasing innovative approaches and international learnings.

Attendees also heard how Nature-based Solutions (NbS) are proving essential in preventing pollution from reaching our rivers and lakes. Through shared experiences and case studies, speakers highlighted how working with nature, such as restoring wetlands, planting buffer strips, and improving soil health, can deliver long-lasting results for water quality and should be further mainstreamed into planning.

Alongside these approaches, the use of technology, such as the Blooming Algae app, was showcased, empowering the public to report algal blooms and support citizen science efforts to monitor water health in real time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rivers Trust All-Ireland Director Mark Horton chaired the morning’s key session, reflecting on lessons learned from Lough Neagh, and praised the opportunity to collaborate and learn at an international level.

“The increasing scale of blue-green algae problems globally means no one organisation or country has all the answers. We need to work together, share knowledge, and develop solutions rooted in science,” Mark said.

“Our conference has convened experts and practitioners from around the world, offering a timely and useful opportunity to understand more about the causes and impacts of BGA and how we can work collaboratively to improve and protect our precious freshwater resources. There are no quick fixes – this is a problem long in the making and it will take long term, systemic change to manage effectively.”

Conference discussions emphasised that while warmer temperatures, excess nutrients and low rainfall are key drivers of algal blooms, the root causes lie in land use and sewage management practices that have built up over decades. The conference stressed the need for long-term, cross-sectoral, catchment-wide solutions backed by strong community engagement and ongoing research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad