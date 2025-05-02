Minister urges public and employers to choose active travel with launch of 2025 Active Travel Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Individuals, organisations and businesses can register now to take part in this fun challenge to improve their health and the environment by walking, cycling or using public transport to commute to work, school, or for social and leisure activities.

To support healthier, greener travel choices, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins was joined by challenge partners to launch the 2025 Active Travel Challenge,

Throughout June, the initiative encourages people across Northern Ireland to leave the car at home in favour of walking, cycling, public transport or other active travel options.

Funded by Translink, the Department for Infrastructure and the Public Health Agency (PHA), and delivered in partnership with Sustrans, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and Belfast City Council, this year’s launch brought together the Infrastructure Minister and MLAs across the region to highlight the growing momentum around sustainable travel.

Sharan Dustagheer Dfi Active Travel Team, Deborah Erskine, Chair of the Infrastructure Committee, Chris Conway, Group CEO, Translink, Liz Kimmons, Minister for Infrastructure, Andrew Carson Senior Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Manager Callie Persic Development Manager at Belfast City Council and Claire Pollock, Head of Sustrans NI

Minister Kimmins said: “Investing in cleaner and greener transport is one of my department’s seven Foundations for a Better Future.

“Signing up to the Active Travel Challenge this June is a great way to start making little changes in how we travel. Choosing to walk, wheel or cycle for shorter everyday journeys, and combining this with public transport for longer trips, is good for the environment and helps us build a healthier body and mind.

“I would like to build on the success of the 2024 challenge which had over 1,400 participants and over 21,000 active journeys logged and would encourage employers and individuals to register and start making a difference today.”

Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, added: “It is great to see this initiative growing year on year encouraging more people to give sustainable and active travel a go. Last year’s challenge saw an impressive collective saving of around 13 tonnes (13,000kg) of CO₂ emissions helping reduce congestion and improve air quality.

Research shows that people who take public transport are more active, clocking up more steps, helping support physical and mental wellbeing. We look forward to playing our part in this annual challenge, working together to create a healthier society and more sustainable future for everyone.”

Aidan Dawson, Chief Executive of the PHA, said: “The Active Travel Challenge gives everyone the opportunity to look at ways we can incorporate physical activity into our daily routines. Getting more active can help us maintain a healthy weight, improve sleep quality and help reduce anxiety and the risk of developing chronic conditions such as heart disease, osteoporosis, some cancers and type 2 diabetes.

“As well as all that, it can also boost your mental health and wellbeing. The PHA would encourage everyone across Northern Ireland to take part in the Active Travel Challenge to benefit your mental and physical wellbeing and help our planet by reducing your carbon footprint.”

Claire Pollock, Head of Sustrans Northern Ireland, added: ''The Active Travel Challenge is a great opportunity for people to leave the car behind and choose walking, cycling and public transport options instead. We encourage everyone to make the change to a healthier lifestyle that will also benefit the environment."

The initiative is open to everyone of all ages across Northern Ireland. It also presents a valuable opportunity for businesses, community organisations, universities, and local authorities to engage staff, students and members, encouraging friendly competition and supporting long-term modal shift.

Registration is free and is open now online. Participants can register as individuals or teams and simply log their active journeys online, for a chance to win a range of rewards including retail vouchers, travel passes, gym memberships and much more.