Ministers and dignitaries attend Orchardville awards ceremony celebrating achievements during Learning Disability Week

Orchardville, a Northern Ireland-based charity supporting individuals with learning disabilities and autism, hosted its 29th Annual Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, June 17 at Titanic Belfast. The event coincided with Learning Disability Week and was held to celebrate and recognise the achievements of participants across Orchardville’s programmes.

This year’s ceremony, aligned with the national theme “Do You See Me?”, aimed to highlight the importance of visibility, inclusion, and equal opportunity for people with learning disabilities. It brought together participants, families, supporters, and special guests including First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Junior Minister Pam Cameron, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracey Kelly, and Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Gillian McCollum.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said:

‘The Orchardville Awards are a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when we believe in people and support them to succeed. Today’s stories are a celebration of perseverance, talent, and the impact of inclusion – and it’s a privilege to be here to honour these exceptional individuals.’

Ryan McCauley, winner of the Natasha Reaney Catering Award

Orchardville supports over 600 individuals annually across Belfast, North Down, Lisburn, and the North West — providing tailored support that enables young people and adults with learning disabilities and autism to develop skills, gain confidence, and move toward independence and paid employment.

Cara Cash-Marley, Chief Executive of Orchardville, added: "We are proud to celebrate our participants not only for what they’ve achieved in terms of skills and employment opportunities, but for who they are. Be seeing and valuing every individual, we move closer to a society where everyone can contribute and flourish. Today is a celebration of possibility."

Celebrating Strength and Leadership

The highlight of the morning was the presentation of the Joanna Tuffy Endeavour Award, which honours an Orchardville participant who has shown outstanding resilience and determination throughout the year.

Christopher Huddleson, winner of the OCN Ambassador Award

The 2025 award was presented to Nicolle Smith from Newtownards, in recognition of an incredible year of progress in which she has continued volunteering in a local charity shop and also a church-run café, obtained employment as part of the SSE food and beverage team and passed her driving test!

The Natasha Reaney Catering award was won by Ryan McCauley from Newtownards for his passion for catering, serving customers and willingness to learn. While attending college full time, Ryan also participates in the Orchardville employment programme, travelling independently to his placement Refresh Café weekly.

Also presented was the Open College Network (NI) Orchardville Ambassador Award, awarded to Christopher Huddleson, for his attitude and progress since completing his OCN qualification. In his role as a barista, Christopher promotes the true spirit of Orchardville and is a beacon of inspiration to fellow participants.