Moderator’s praise for SEN schools as he hears of ‘difficult times’ on school visit

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI), Right Reverend Dr Richard Murray, has praised the work of the Special Education Needs (SEN) sector, and expressed the Churches ‘great appreciation for the dedicated and compassionate way that staff provide such a vital service for some of the most vulnerable in our society…” adding, ‘especially in such difficult and constraining times’.

Dr Murray was speaking during a visit to Roddensvale School in Larne, as part of his tour of PCI’s Carrickfergus Presbytery. “I really want to thank the school’s principal, Mr Madden, for taking the time to show me and my colleagues around the school, introducing us to some amazing children, and staff, who work so hard to help each one to fulfil their full potential.

The school has 255 children and young people with a range of special educational and physical needs, from the ages of 3-19. While the current school opened on the site in 2005, with further development promised, the Moderator found that resourcing and space was still a major issue.

“It was great to take part in a P7 assembly quiz, and talk to some of the children and staff, and hear how as a controlled school the non-denominational Christian ethos was important, as was being part of the broader local community,” Dr Murray said.

The Moderator with one of Roddensvale School's teachers, Jane Montgomery, with Charlie

“Talking to Mr Madden, I was really struck by the complex challenges and the increasing need that there is, and how the school is trying to meet those needs. While great work is being done, it is being undertaken in very difficult and pressing circumstances. For example, the teachers have given up their staff room, which is a classroom now. ‘Needs must’, Mr Madden said, when telling us about it.

“I really want to express our church’s great appreciation for the dedicated and compassionate way that staff provide such a vital service for some of the most vulnerable in our society, across the sector, and here at Roddensvale in particular, especially in such difficult and constraining times.”

Mr Madden, who received the MBE for services to education and children with special educational needs, welcomed the visit. “We are very much a part of the local community and some of the local ministers in the town, and surrounding area, would come and support us in different ways, so it was great to have Dr Murray and his colleagues visit us,” Mr Madden said.

“Our main purpose is to provide the most appropriate education for our pupils within a safe and secure environment, and we have worked hard to create a shared ethos and we are committed to developing a school which meets the personalised learning and emotional needs of every child in our care.

Rev Peter Bovill with his son Ethan and his P4 teacher Janine Lynn

“At the same time, we also recognise each pupil’s strengths and weaknesses, and endeavour to fulfil the full potential of the ‘whole’ child. That means having the appropriate resources available.