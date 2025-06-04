More drink drivers caught than 10 years ago

More motorists in Northern Ireland are being caught drink driving than a decade ago, new figures reveal.

Data released by PSNI shows that last year 3,837 drivers failed a roadside breath test or refused to provide a sample.

This contrasts with 3,386 in 2015 – an increase of 13%.

The number of tests conducted was also up 15% compared with ten years ago – with 31,617 motorists stopped by Police in 2024.

Rate of drink and drug drive offences by police district

Northern Ireland drivers are four times more likely to be breathalysed than in England - with 16 tests per 1,000 population compared to just 4.

“It’s disappointing that so many drivers are still found to be over the legal limit”, comments Hunter Abbott, MD of personal breathalyser firm AlcoSense.

“In fact the number of motorists failing the test has increased from one in ten, to one in eight, over the past 15 years”.

Two fifths (39%) of breath tests conducted in 2024 were as a result of road traffic collisions. The worst time of day was between 3am and 6am when one in four motorists (24%) tested positive.

The highest number of tests was carried out on Sundays, which also saw the biggest number of failures.

Separate figures published by PSNI show a 6% increase in drink or drug driving offences referred for prosecution, compared with 2015.

Men accounted for four fifths of the offences and over half (55%) were in the 30-49 age group.

Belfast City was the drink/drug drive hotspot with 538 offences detected – a rate of 19 per 10,000 adult population.

Fermanagh & Omagh (229 offences) recorded the highest percentage rate, with 25 per 10,000.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City had the fewest detections (179), whilst Ards and North Down had the lowest rate per 10,000 population (14).

“A breath test failure rate of 12% does at least compare favourably with England and Wales, where it’s 16%,” adds Hunter Abbott.

“Even if you feel fine the next morning, alcohol can still be in your system – impairing your reactions and judgment. If unsure whether you’re safe to drive, the only way to be certain is to use a personal breathalyser”.

All convicted drink drivers in Northern Ireland are now automatically referred to a rehabilitation training course. Those completing the course will see their disqualification period cut by up to 25%.