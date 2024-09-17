More parent and toddler spaces needed, says Alliance
Parent and toddler spaces are designated bays that are larger than regular spaces used by parents or caregivers with young children. The matter is to be raised at the Council meeting on Monday 23rd September when a motion from Alliance councillors will be debated.
Proposing the motion Cllr Robbie Alexander has said: “Parents and caregivers with young children face additional difficulties when trying to use standard sized parking spaces. It can be a stressful experience when trying to get young children out of a car in a busy carpark especially if at the same time a pram has to be set up when both parent and children have to stand at the back of the car whilst other vehicles drive past.
“Parent and Toddler spaces allow more space for such difficulties to be managed safety. More of these spaces locally will create a long-term safety benefit for children in the borough therefore I hope the request will be positively received.”
Seconding the motion, Cllr Joy Ferguson added: “Parent and Toddler parking spaces can have a positive impact in helping to facilitate easier access at high footfall locations such as town centre car parks when implemented on a proportional, site specific basis. This in turn can assist local businesses in the town centres, especially when many out of town shopping centres now include a number of specialised spaces as standard.”
