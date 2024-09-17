More parent and toddler spaces needed, says Alliance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alliance representatives on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council are making a call for more Parent & Toddler spaces to be added at council managed car parks in the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parent and toddler spaces are designated bays that are larger than regular spaces used by parents or caregivers with young children. The matter is to be raised at the Council meeting on Monday 23rd September when a motion from Alliance councillors will be debated.

Proposing the motion Cllr Robbie Alexander has said: “Parents and caregivers with young children face additional difficulties when trying to use standard sized parking spaces. It can be a stressful experience when trying to get young children out of a car in a busy carpark especially if at the same time a pram has to be set up when both parent and children have to stand at the back of the car whilst other vehicles drive past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Parent and Toddler spaces allow more space for such difficulties to be managed safety. More of these spaces locally will create a long-term safety benefit for children in the borough therefore I hope the request will be positively received.”

Cllr Robbie Alexander at Parent and Toddler space