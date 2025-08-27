Mountfern Adult Centre in full bloom

Four service users have taken on the horticulture project, growing vegetables and flowers from seed before transplanting into pots which are now on display around the centre grounds for everyone to admire.

Lynn Black, Day Care Worker said: “It’s been really encouraging for our service users to see their work progress and the different stages of growth.

“We got a new polytunnel this year, and they have all particularly enjoyed tasting their home grown produce including lettuce, strawberries, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and courgettes. We are all very proud of what they have achieved and learned through the project.”

The seeds of success for the gardening initiative were planted last year through the centre’s involvement with the Ashes to Gold project. Service users worked alongside staff to make a wooden train planter which was kindly donated to Mountfern, along with two other planters.

Lynn Black, Day Care Worker added: “Our service users will be able to fill these every year and now they’ve developed their skills around planting and potting we’re looking forward to seeing their future creations.

2 . Contributed Train planter filled with beautiful flowers Photo: Submitted Photo Sales