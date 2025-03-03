M&S and Action Cancer celebrate £1.2 million raised through 15-year partnership

M&S and local charity Action Cancer are celebrating a remarkable milestone in their 15-year partnership, having raised an incredible £1,222,835.21 since 2010.

This funding has enabled the delivery of more than 23,000 life-changing therapeutic sessions for people affected by cancer across Northern Ireland.

To mark this milestone, a special event was hosted at Action Cancer House on Tuesday February 25. Attendees heard firsthand from inspirational people who have benefitted from the partnership, as well as learned how the funds have directly supported key therapeutic services, including counselling, acupuncture, scar therapy, and positive living programmes.

Kim Lavery (53), from Belfast, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2021. Now in her third year of remission, she has benefited from Action Cancer’s free therapeutic services, including complementary therapy, physiotherapy, and the two-day Positive Living Programme.

Pictured at a special event hosted at Action Cancer House to mark this milestone are l-r: • Alicia Ferguson (Complementary Therapist, Action Cancer) • Ruth Fleming (Service Development Manager, Action Cancer) • Dougie King (Head of Fundraising and Communications, Action Cancer) • Louise Hopkins (Therapeutic Services Ambassador, Action Cancer) • Kim Lavery (Therapeutic Services Ambassador, Action Cancer) • Ryan Lemon (Regional Manager for M&S in Northern Ireland) • Niamh O'Neill (M&S People Team Manager)

Kim said: “Action Cancer’s support has been life-changing. After treatment, I felt isolated and mentally overwhelmed, fearing every ache meant the cancer had returned. Their services helped me refocus, rebuild, and move forward with hope. The NHS gave me my health back, but Action Cancer gave me my life back. The staff are incredibly caring and tailor their support to individual needs. I’m so grateful to M&S and its customers and colleagues for supporting this amazing charity.”

Thanks to the generosity of M&S colleagues and customers, the partnership has to date provided:

8,000 Counselling Sessions

7,500 Complementary Therapy Sessions

3,500 Acupuncture Treatments

1,015 Pilates / Yoga Sessions

570 Positive Living Programmes (two-day course)

1,250 Scar Therapy Sessions

1,250 Life Coaching Sessions

Dougie King, Head of Fundraising & Communications at Action Cancer, commented: "M&S’s unwavering support over the past 15 years has been transformative for our charity. The incredible £1.2 million raised has enabled us to deliver life-changing services to thousands of individuals and families across Northern Ireland.

“We are profoundly grateful to M&S colleagues and customers for their generosity, passion and dedication to making a difference. This partnership has truly been a lifeline for so many.”

Ryan Lemon, Regional Manager for M&S in Northern Ireland and one of the driving forces behind the partnership, added: "Working with Action Cancer has been a true privilege for everyone at M&S. Seeing the tangible impact of the funds raised – whether it’s counselling sessions or scar therapy – is incredibly rewarding.

“This longstanding partnership represents the shared commitment of our colleagues and customers to giving back to our community and supporting such a vital cause.”

Over the years, M&S colleagues have embraced a wide range of fundraising initiatives, from in-store campaign to endurance challenges.

One of the first major events when the partnership began in 2010 was the 'On Your Bike' campaign, which saw over 40 M&S colleagues cycle 400 miles across Ireland. The four-day challenge began at the M&S Belfast store on Donegal Place, with participants visiting various M&S stores along the way. This ambitious effort set the tone for the incredible dedication and community spirit that has defined the partnership over the past 15 years.

Last year, M&S People Team Manager Niamh O’Neill joined colleagues from across Ireland to complete the 4-Peaks Challenge, raising £50,000 by climbing the four highest peaks in Ireland within 48 hours.

Reflecting on the summit climbs, Niamh said: “It was one of the most challenging things I’ve ever done but knowing that our efforts would make a real difference to families affected by cancer kept us going. It’s incredible to see how the money we raised translates into life-changing services.”