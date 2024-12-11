Nearly 6,000 cyclist and motorcyclist casualties in Northern Ireland over a decade – Experts warn true figures may be higher

New data has revealed the number of motorcyclists and pedal cyclists in Northern Ireland who have been injured, or lost their lives on the country’s roads, but it’s feared the figures may be much higher than recorded.

Data analysed by RTA Law has revealed there have been 2,889 motorcycle user casualties over the past 10 years.

7Scotland - 5,896

With regard to deaths, the government data revealed 87 motorcycle users have lost their lives on Northern Ireland’s roads.

United Kingdom - 3409

Great Britain - 3322

England - 2834

Scotland - 273

Wales - 215

Northern Ireland – 87

When it comes to pedal cyclists, Northern Ireland saw 2,949 casualties over the past 10 years.

United Kingdom - 177,755

Great Britain - 174,806

England - 164,260

Scotland - 6,395

Wales - 4,151

Northern Ireland - 2,949

Regarding deaths, 18 pedal cyclists have died in Northern Ireland over the past 10 years.

United Kingdom - 1063

Great Britain - 1045

England - 925

Scotland - 70

Wales - 50

Northern Ireland - 18

"These statistics might only be the tip of the iceberg," said Rod Mitchell from RTA Law, who analysed the data.

"We believe the actual number of motorcycle and cyclist casualties could be significantly higher due to underreporting and limitations in data collection methods."

"Many incidents, especially those involving minor injuries, often go unreported," he continued. "There are also discrepancies in how data is recorded and processed between different agencies, which can lead to an underestimation of the true scale of the problem."

"It's crucial that we address these gaps in data to fully understand and tackle the risks faced by motorcyclists and cyclists," Mitchell added.