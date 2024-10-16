Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weather warnings may have threatened to pour cold water on the launch of Northern Ireland’s biggest holiday fair, but nothing could dampen the excitement as the annual Holiday World Show announced its return to Belfast in January with a new title sponsor on board and, for the first time, a new venue in the heart of the city centre.

Taking place at the ICC Belfast in January 2025, Holiday World Show Belfast in association with Bookit by NI Travel News is a three-day event that showcases a huge choice of dazzling travel options at home and abroad to more than 11,000 visitors every year.

Now celebrating its 32nd year in Belfast, the show will open its doors to the public from 12.30pm to 5pm on Friday January 10, and from 10am until 5pm on Saturday January 11 and Sunday January 12. A dedicated Trade and Media morning will take also place on the Friday from 10am to 12.30pm with registration available at https://holidayworld.registrationdesk.ie/belfast/.

Pictured at the launch are Maureen Ledwith (left) and Maria Hourican from event organisers Business Exhibitions Ltd, and Jonathan Adair of sponsor Bookit by NI Travel News, a membership-based travel hub that offers members a range of weekly holiday deals and offers. For more information, visit www.holidayworldshowni.com.

Visitors will have a chance to snap up exclusive ‘show only’ deals, get the inside track on where to go from operators and destinations, discover new ideas and holiday trends, and receive advice from travel professionals on how to pay less for their holiday. Some lucky guests could even go home with a free holiday – if they win one of the many ‘free to enter’ prize draws that will run throughout the show.

“Today is a very special day for us as we proudly launch our 32nd annual Holiday World Belfast Show in association with Bookit by NI Travel News,” said Maria Hourican, Chief Executive of event organisers Business Exhibitions Ltd.

“Since our very first show in Belfast, Jonathan Adair and the team at NI Travel News have always been very supportive, so we are delighted to welcome him on board as a sponsor with Bookit, an exciting new travel hub that offers members a range of great holiday deals every week brand.

“We are also excited to bring Holiday World into the heart of Belfast’s City Centre for the very first time. Having our event at the ICC Belfast will make it so much more accessible to thousands of people in the city wanting to explore their holiday options for 2025 and grab themselves a good bargain in the process.

“There really is something for everyone,” concluded Maria. “Whether you like the thought of relaxing on a sunny beach, a cruise on the high seas, an exciting city break, or uncovering a hidden gem closer to home, you can be sure that Holiday World Show has it covered.”

Bookit by NI Travel News is a membership-based travel hub, created by travel publication Northern Ireland Travel News, offering members a range of weekly holiday deals and offers. For a subscription fee of just £10 per year, members will receive a minimum of 10 fantastic travel offers each week – all hand-selected and supplied by NI travel agents.

"At NI Travel News, we’ve supported the annual Holiday World Show Belfast since it first came to Belfast 32 years ago, so I am delighted to strengthen our relationship further and continue our support as title sponsor of January’s event,” said Jonathan Adair, Managing Director of NI Travel News.

“With the launch of our new travel agent offers platform to the public, and a brand new venue for the Show, this is perfect time to profile Bookit by NI Travel News. We have exhibited at Holiday World since the beginning, but this is the first time we will be showcasing the best offers from our local travel agents every week. I am looking forward to the new Exhibition in the ICC with all the exciting holiday options on offer," he added.

Tickets cost £5 for adults; £4 for Senior Citizens and £3 for Students. A special family ticket gives admission for two adults and up to four children for just £10 and a 2-for-1 ticket deal is available online at https://holidayworld.registrationdesk.ie/2-for-1-voucher-belfast/.