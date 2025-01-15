Net Zero support available for 50 Mid South West businesses

By Louise OKane
Contributor
Published 15th Jan 2025, 10:19 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 10:25 GMT
Businesses in the Mid South West Region are being encouraged to sign up for free support through the Net Zero Transformation Programme, with 50 places currently available to help fast-track the development of action plans.

The Mid South West (MSW) Region Net Zero Transformation Programme, funded by Innovate UK, is designed to help local SMEs reduce carbon emissions and work towards their net zero goals.

One business which has already benefited from the programme is Mac Zero Modular Buildings, a company based in Dungannon founded by siblings Orla McAvoy Corr and Conor McAvoy.

Director Orla McAvoy Corr said: “Our journey on the MSW Net Zero Transformation programme has been really positive for us as a business and left us with a clear and tangible action plan.“We worked with carbonfit to complete comprehensive assessments of our emissions. We now have baseline measurements, a plan and a timeline to significantly reduce our emissions.“

Ben Craig, CarbonFit, Anna Patterson, Encom, Ian Fraser, Power NI, Mark Walmsley, Lagan Networks and Claudine McGuigan, MSW during a Driving Net Zero Transformation session.
Ben Craig, CarbonFit, Anna Patterson, Encom, Ian Fraser, Power NI, Mark Walmsley, Lagan Networks and Claudine McGuigan, MSW during a Driving Net Zero Transformation session.

"The tracking of emissions and need for a sustainability plan will soon be required by all businesses, and the MSW Net Zero Transformation programme offers companies a clear route in which to achieve this.”

Ninety businesses in total across the three council areas will benefit from bespoke one-to-one Net Zero baseline and action plan development, working directly with the Delivery Partner Carbonfit.

MSW Region councils (Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Fermanagh and Omagh and Mid Ulster District Council) are among 21 Local Authority areas from across the UK to receive a share of £6m funding to support progress towards Net Zero.

Chair of the MSW Region Governance Steering Group, Kevin Savage said: “Mac Zero’s testimonial really highlights the benefits for businesses who sign up for our free Net Zero Transformation Programme.

"There are 50 places remaining and I would highly encourage anyone thinking about how they can implement sustainable practices and reduce their carbon emissions to get in touch.“

This is an opportunity to gain advice from the experts on meeting your environmental commitments, so make sure not to miss it and register now at https://midsouthwestregion.org/net-zero-transformation/”

