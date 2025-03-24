New appointment at Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association

The Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) has strengthened its team with a new key appointment, aimed at driving the long-term growth and enhancing operational excellence in the organisation.

Dr Anna Monaghan has been appointed Business Development Executive. In her new role, Anna provides plays a key role in supporting NIFDA members, stakeholder engagement, communications and managing the organisation’s day-to-day operations.

Anna was recently STEM Network lead for Northern Ireland, collaborating with companies across the UK with a particular focus on the food industry and youth outreach. She completed her Doctorate, focused on maternal nutrition during pregnancy, in 2021, graduating from Ulster University.

