New appointment at Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association

By Ellie Maunsell
Contributor
Published 24th Mar 2025, 11:41 BST
24th Mar 2025

The Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) has strengthened its team with a new key appointment, aimed at driving the long-term growth and enhancing operational excellence in the organisation.

Dr Anna Monaghan has been appointed Business Development Executive. In her new role, Anna provides plays a key role in supporting NIFDA members, stakeholder engagement, communications and managing the organisation’s day-to-day operations.

Anna was recently STEM Network lead for Northern Ireland, collaborating with companies across the UK with a particular focus on the food industry and youth outreach. She completed her Doctorate, focused on maternal nutrition during pregnancy, in 2021, graduating from Ulster University.

A long-standing member of the Institute of Food Science & Technology (IFST), Anna formerly held the role of UK Student Chair and currently acts as Secretary of the organisation’s Northern Ireland Committee.

