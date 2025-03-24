New appointment at Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association
Dr Anna Monaghan has been appointed Business Development Executive. In her new role, Anna provides plays a key role in supporting NIFDA members, stakeholder engagement, communications and managing the organisation’s day-to-day operations.
Anna was recently STEM Network lead for Northern Ireland, collaborating with companies across the UK with a particular focus on the food industry and youth outreach. She completed her Doctorate, focused on maternal nutrition during pregnancy, in 2021, graduating from Ulster University.
A long-standing member of the Institute of Food Science & Technology (IFST), Anna formerly held the role of UK Student Chair and currently acts as Secretary of the organisation’s Northern Ireland Committee.