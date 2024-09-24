New Centra store for Larne following £650,000 investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Experienced retailer Raymond Lusty, who owns Centra stores in Larne and Larne Port, has opened the doors to his third store, located on the Glenarm Road in the Townparks area of Larne.

Following a major investment of £650,000, the former Spar and petrol forecourt has converted to the Centra brand and been transformed to create a more seamless and modern shopping environment for customers. Supporting 20 jobs in the local community, including 10 new positions, the store is a much-valued amenity for the area.

Commenting on the opening, Raymond Lusty said: “The team and I are delighted to officially open the doors of our third Centra store. The refurbishment combined with our new offering for customers is a welcome addition to the local area and will provide a more modern shopping experience. Feedback from our shoppers has been extremely positive, particularly with the new deli, and we look forward to continuing to serve the local community with a one-stop shop and the best in modern convenience retailing for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store offers a wide range of options and meal solutions for breakfast, lunch and dinner including food-to-go from a new hot and cold deli counter with freshly made sandwiches.

Caroline Rowan Head of Retail Operations Musgrave NI, Raymond and Hannah Lusty at Centra Townparks

Coffee lovers can enjoy a hot drink to-go at the Frank and Honest Coffee dock which features 100% compostable coffee cups, plastic free coffee capsules and Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee beans. The gourmet coffee brand also offers a digital loyalty app enabling customers to get a free coffee after earning ten digital stamps.

To mark the launch of the new look store, Raymond and his wife Hannah were joined by Caroline Rowan, Head of Retail Operations for Musgrave NI, owner of the Centra brand.

Caroline Rowan added: “We have worked in partnership with Raymond for many years and are delighted to see his business continue to grow. The store delivers improved convenience for local shoppers along with great value and an extensive range. It is a fantastic addition to the growing Centra portfolio, and we wish Raymond and his team every success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to an enhanced product range and as part of Centra’s commitment to value, shoppers will benefit from over 100 special offer items every week and over 300 own brand products up to 40% cheaper than better known brands. This is as well as the Epic Deals promotion on four big brand products, which change every three weeks.

Centra is also committed to supporting local suppliers, with Musgrave NI spending more than £166m on local food and drink annually, working with more than 3,000 local farmers, over 240 local suppliers and stocking over 4,500 local products across its stores, including the new Good Food Locally Sourced range of meal solutions.

Significant investment has been made in sustainability measures, as Musgrave and its brands work to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2024. Features include LED lighting, energy efficient refrigeration and electronic shelf edge labels. In addition, the forecourt features a jet wash and 24-hour laundrette service.

The store opening hours are 6.30am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 10pm on Sunday.