New elders for Magheramorne Presbyterian Church

By Lorna Swann
Published 26th Mar 2025, 18:18 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 10:12 BST
Magheramorne Presbyterian Church
Three new elders have been installed at Magheramorne Presbyterian Church.

Nigel Graham, Lorna Swann and Gary Bissett have been ordained and installed as ruling elders in Magheramorne Presbyterian Church by a commission of Carrickfergus Presbytery.

Nigel, Lorna and Gary (seated), are pictured with the members of commission, Rev Andrew Watson (vacancy convenor), Robert Logan, Jack Smith, Rev Jonathan Moxen, (Moderator of Presbytery), Ken McKinley, Rev Dr Colin McClure, (Clerk of Presbytery), Niall McConkey and Rev Peter Bovill.

