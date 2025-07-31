South Asian Dance Academy dancers Aakanksha Shukla and Lauren Martin help launch the 19th Belfast Mela Festival at Tetto Belfast yesterday. The festival is the largest celebration of cultural diversity across the island of Ireland. Guests were treated to vibrant live performances by Kenyan-born musician Njambi. Following a record-breaking year in 2024 that welcomed nearly 60,000 visitors, this year's nine-day cultural spectacular returns on Saturday, August 16.  Picture: PressEyeplaceholder image
South Asian Dance Academy dancers Aakanksha Shukla and Lauren Martin help launch the 19th Belfast Mela Festival at Tetto Belfast yesterday. The festival is the largest celebration of cultural diversity across the island of Ireland. Guests were treated to vibrant live performances by Kenyan-born musician Njambi. Following a record-breaking year in 2024 that welcomed nearly 60,000 visitors, this year's nine-day cultural spectacular returns on Saturday, August 16.  Picture: PressEye

New events for Belfast Mela 2025 festival celebrates city's growing cultural diversity

By Staff Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2025, 18:10 BST
The 19th annual Belfast Mela Festival - the largest celebration of cultural diversity across the island of Ireland - was officially launched today by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly and the Minister for the Economy, Dr Caoimhe Archibald, MLA.

Guests were treated to vibrant live performances by Kenyan-born musician Njambi during a colourful launch event at Tetto Belfast, attended by more than 100 supporters and friends of the festival.

Following a record-breaking year in 2024 that welcomed nearly 60,000 visitors, this year's nine-day cultural spectacular returns with an even more exciting line-up of global music, dance, theatre, wellbeing, food, art, and immersive experiences.

The festival kicks off on Saturday 16 August at 12.30pm as the much-loved Mela Carnival lights up the streets of Belfast for its fourth consecutive year.

For the first time, organisers are bringing the magic of Mela to the Cathedral Quarter, supported by CQ BID as St Anne’s Square, Commercial Court (Hill Street), and Cotton Court come alive with high-octane performances from Dhol drummers, Chinese Lion and Dragon dancers, Bollywood and Mexican dancers and the electrifying SPARK drummers.

A further exciting addition to this year’s programme is the Mela International Residency Programme with an exchange between renowned artists from India and Northern Ireland supported by the Arts Council of NI and the Prabha Khaitan Foundation in Calcutta.

Tzvetelina Bogoina, Chairperson of Cathedral Quarter BID is pictured with Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and CEO of ArtsEkta at today's Belfast Mela 2025 Launch in Belfast

1. Cathedral Quarter Bid Photo with Nisha.JPG

Tzvetelina Bogoina, Chairperson of Cathedral Quarter BID is pictured with Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and CEO of ArtsEkta at today's Belfast Mela 2025 Launch in Belfast Photo: MATT MACKEY

Photo Sales
Pictured at the launch of the 19th Belfast Mela Festival in Tetto, Belfast today are (l to r) the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta and Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA with South Asian Dance Academy dancer Lauren Martin

2. Belfast Mela Launch 2025 1.JPG

Pictured at the launch of the 19th Belfast Mela Festival in Tetto, Belfast today are (l to r) the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta and Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA with South Asian Dance Academy dancer Lauren Martin Photo: x

Photo Sales
Pictured at the launch of the 19th Belfast Mela Festival in Tetto, Belfast today are (l to r) The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta and Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA with South Asian Dance Academy dancer Lauren Martin.

3. Belfast Mela Launch Upright .JPG

Pictured at the launch of the 19th Belfast Mela Festival in Tetto, Belfast today are (l to r) The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta and Economy Minister, Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA with South Asian Dance Academy dancer Lauren Martin. Photo: x

Photo Sales
Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta and South Asian Dance Academy dancer Lauren Martin

4. Lord Mayor with NIsha Tandon at Mela Launch.JPG

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, Nisha Tandon, OBE, Founder of Belfast Mela and Director of ArtsEkta and South Asian Dance Academy dancer Lauren Martin Photo: MATT MACKEY

Photo Sales
Related topics:Caoimhe ArchibaldMayorIreland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice