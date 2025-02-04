New mammography suite opens at Craigavon Area Hospital
The project represents another successful collaboration between McAvoy and the Trust to support the development of vital healthcare infrastructure across Northern Ireland.
The new mammography suite which was completed within five-weeks from installation with 70% of the works completed offsite, responds to the Southern Health and Social Care Trust’s need for additional space to enhance breast cancer diagnostic services.
To address this, McAvoy’s innovative SmartCare® modular building solution was used to deliver the new facility, which includes a dedicated mammography scanning room and accompanying office accommodation, seamlessly connected to the existing hospital building via a purpose-built link corridor.
Colin Close, Estates Development Officer at the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, said: “Working with McAvoy to deliver our new mammography unit at Craigavon Area Hospital was a truly positive experience. From the outset, their team demonstrated a clear commitment to collaboration,ensuring that the project met our requirements seamlessly. Their proactive and professional approach make them incredibly easy to work with, and we value the strong working relationship we have developed with them over many projects.
“Perhaps most impressive was their sensitivity to the hospital environment. Despite being in close proximity to the live hospital, the project was completed without any disruption to services, which was essential for ensuring patient care continued uninterrupted.”
Tomas McNicholl, Senior Operations Manager at McAvoy, said: “We are proud to have supported Craigavon Area Hospital in enhancing its diagnostic capabilities, helping to improve patient services and reduce waiting times. Throughout the project, McAvoy’s priority was to ensure the smooth delivery of the new facility without compromising ongoing patient care. We worked closely with hospital staff to minimise disruptions, ensuring essential services could continue uninterrupted.
“This project also underscores our commitment to providing innovative, efficient, and patient-centred modular healthcare facilities. The exceptional speed and quality of delivery highlights the advantages of modular construction in addressing the urgent needs of healthcare providers and we remain dedicated to delivering high-quality facilities that make a meaningful difference to healthcare provision.”