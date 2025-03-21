New research to assess our night-time economy launches

The city’s three BIDs (LQ BID, CQ BID and Belfast One), the Department for the Economy, and Tourism NI have commissioned a new research project – representing a £60k investment. It will examine the value of Northern Ireland’s night-time economy, identify challenges that impact its development, and provide recommendations based on successful policies implemented elsewhere.

Following a competitive process, initiated by DfE, Ipsos UK has been appointed to lead the first-of-its kind research, in collaboration with Nordicity. It is expected that the research will be completed this summer, and will focus on Belfast, Londonderry and Enniskillen.

Economy Minister, Dr. Caoimhe Archibald, said, “I am committed to supporting a safe, diverse and thriving night economy. This research will help us to better understand the value of the night-time economy, the issues it faces, and the interventions that will help us to unlock its potential.”

The research will consider issues such as transport provision and connectivity, licensing laws, safety, and our arts and tourism offering.

Dr Anne Marie Montgomery (TNI), Chris McCracken (LQ BID), Economy Minister, Damien Corr (CQ BID), Martina Connolly (Belfast One)

Retail, hospitality and tourism sectors have displayed resilience in emerging from the pandemic and continue to navigate a challenging economic climate. This in-depth research will better consider the issues facing the night-time economy and how best to address them.

Chris McCracken, Managing Director of LQ BID, and Chair of Belfast’s Purple Flag Steering Group said, “Belfast’s three BIDs have long advocated for the night-time economy by campaigning for improved transport provision, appointing the city centre’s first Night Czar last year, and successfully leading on our Purple Flag accreditation process. This co-funded research demonstrates our further commitment. We anticipate the findings will significantly enhance the focus of Government decision-makers on the night-time economy and improve effective policy making to better support the sector.”

It is expected that the research findings will be made available this summer.

