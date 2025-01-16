Newly Appointed High Sheriff of County Antrim Honoured by Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, recently held a reception at Mossley Mill to honour Mrs Jenny Lendrum and congratulate her on her appointment as the High Sheriff of County Antrim for 2025.

The reception included the formal handover ceremony of the Badge of Office of the High Sheriff of County Antrim, from Mrs Patricia Perry, the High Sheriff for 2024.

His Majesty, The King, was represented by the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell, KStJ. Guests included the Chairman of the High Sheriffs’ Association of Northern Ireland, Mr Peter T W Mackie DL; the outgoing High Sheriff, Mrs Patricia Perry; Deputy Mayor Mr Paul Dunlop BEM and Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Mr Richard Baker GM MSc along with representatives of Mrs Lendrum’s family.

Mrs Lendrum’s appointment, announced in the London Gazette on 6 December 2024, officially commenced on January 1, 2025.

(L-R) Chief Executive Mr Richard Baker GM MSc, Lord Lieutenant Mr David McCorkell KStJ DL, Outgoing High Sheriff Mrs Patricia Perry, Mrs Jenny Lendrum, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM

Residing in Newtownabbey, Mrs Lendrum has a distinguished career in education and completed her English degree and PGCE at Queen’s University, Belfast. She later earned a Master’s Degree in Education and a Professional Qualification for Headship (NI). Having previously served as Principal of Antrim Grammar School, she now leads Methodist College, Belfast.

The office of High Sheriff of County Antrim, often referred to as the “Sheriff of Antrim,” holds significant heritage as the oldest secular office in the United Kingdom, dating back nearly 1,000 years. Each year, a High Sheriff is appointed in each County Borough, including the Cities of Belfast and Londonderry to serve a calendar year. The role represents the interests of The King in matters of judiciary and law and order, alongside several civic and ceremonial duties.

During her tenure, Mrs Lendrum’s responsibilities will include:

Attending High Court Judges during sessions in the County.

Greeting Royal Family members during official visits to the County.

Participating in the Proclamation of an Accession, should the Monarch pass away during her year of office.

Additionally, the High Sheriff often engages with local civic and voluntary organisations, developing connections that support the community.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly remarked: “We are immensely proud to honour Mrs Jenny Lendrum as she embarks on her esteemed role as High Sheriff of County Antrim for 2025.

"Her dedication to education and service to the community exemplifies the values this historic role upholds. I have no doubt she will bring great distinction to this position and inspire those she serves throughout the year ahead.”

Speaking about her new role, Mrs Lendrum remarked: “It is a privilege to be High Sheriff of County Antrim for 2025. I am very much looking forward to the role and the year ahead.”

